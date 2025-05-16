MBFC and Coastal Roots Hospitality Announce New and Improved Specialty Cocktail

SEASIDE, California - In partnership with Coastal Roots Hospitality, Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced a new-and-improved edition of "Ocean Strike," a specialty cocktail available for purchase now at all Coastal Roots Hospitality restaurant locations.

Monterey Bay FC staff tested three drinks before deciding on a winner. Ocean Strike, the aptly named cocktail created by Montrio's Manager and Director of Beverage Program, Fabian Osornio, was ultimately selected and will be available at all three of Montrio, Rio Grill, and Tarpy's Roadhouse.

Clarified for an MBFC-inspired, Crisp-blue appearance, the new Ocean Strike blends gin, blue spirulina, and italicus with lemon and rosemary to create a stunning cocktail experience. In addition, $1 from the sale of each cocktail will be donated to a local youth soccer non-profit organization.

Tarpy's Roadhouse Manager Ivan Cornejo and Rio Grill General Manager Sunil Sthapit - who recreated a cocktail originally crafted by bartender Shonn Sopko - each represented their respective restaurants at the tasting alongside Osornio.







