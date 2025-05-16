Athletic Look to Pick up Win against Unbeaten Louisville

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Blue & Green will work to defend Fortress Hartford against last season's Eastern Conference Champions Louisville City FC this Saturday. LouCity is undefeated in USL Championship play while Hartford enters with a three game undefeated streak at home. Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford will be the site of Veterans & Military Appreciation Night, and $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog Night returns for the first time this season beginning when gates open at 5 PM.

Hartford Athletic vs Louisville City FC

When: Saturday, May 17th at 7 PM

Where: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

Promotion: Veterans and Military Appreciation presented by Travelers, $2 Beer, $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Modelo

Tickets: Click Here

Matchup History

Hartford Athletic have an overall record of 1-6-2 against Louisville City FC, matching up nine times since 2019 when Hartford joined the USL Championship. In the most recent contest between the two teams on August 24, 2024, the Boys in Green came away with the win, 2-1. After a Louisville goal in the 37th minute, a brace from Mamadou Dieng was exactly what Hartford needed to take the W at home versus the 2024 Eastern Conference Champions. Athletic had rallied back to win this game after a 6-0 defeat at the hands of LouCity earlier in the 2024 season.

Midfield Menace Returns

Hartford Athletic have an overall record of 1-6-2 against Louisville City FC, matching up nine times since 2019 when Hartford joined the USL Championship. In the most recent contest between the two teams on August 24, 2024, the Boys in Green came away with the win, 2-1. After a Louisville goal in the 37th minute, a brace from Mamadou Dieng was exactly what Hartford needed to take the W at home versus the 2024 Eastern Conference Champions. Despite a fairly poor run of results historically, Hartford are 1-1-2 against Louisville in the past two seasons.

Home Sweet Home

There's truly no place like home for the Green & Blue, as the Athletic's goals for vs against record clearly shows. Over five games at home, including cup games, Hartford has scored seven goals, compared to only three scored when playing the same number of games on the road. Additionally, Hartford has conceded only two goals at home, as opposed to 10 when playing on another team's turf. The Athletic's three game unbeaten streak at home makes sense when viewed side-by-side with this goal-scoring trend. The fans that come out to Fortress Hartford are essential in creating the energetic atmosphere that leads to results.

About the Opponent

Louisville City FC is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 5-0-3 and a game in hand over first place Loudoun United FC whose record stands at 7-2-0. LouCity has scored 12 goals from 104 shots this USL Championship season, placing them in the top 10 in the league for both stats. Outside of regular season play, the boys in purple have also found success at the tournament level, beating the Richmond Kickers 4-1 in the first round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Louisville's only loss of 2025 came at the hands of Minnesota United FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, going down 1-0 to the MLS side.

Players to Watch

Hartford: Antony Siaha, GK, #77

As Hartford Athletic face off against a team that has had as much success offensively as Louisville City FC, a key player to watch will be GK Antony Siaha. He kept the Boys in Green in last Saturday's game against Detroit City FC with six saves, the most in aone game so far this season. Two stellar back-to-back saves occurred in the 51st minute when Siaha came off his line to punch away a free kick taken by Detroit's Ryan Williams. Le Rouge won the rebound and immediately got the ball out wide for a cross which DCFC's Darren Williams got on the end of. The ball was headed straight to the bottom right corner, but Siaha got there first with a diving save. Over the course of the 2025 season, the 6'5 Tucson, Arizona native has played every single minute available in USL Championship play. He has posted 18 saves and three clean sheets, ranking him in the top 10 for the latter stat amongst all goalkeepers in the league. Siaha came away from last week's match named CT Army National Guard Defensive Player of the Game, and he will once again be a force to be reckoned with in this week's game against LouCity.

Louisville: Ray Serrano, FW, #7

With three goals in eight appearances in the 2025 USL regular season, FW Ray Serrano will be someone to keep an eye on in Saturday's matchup. His most recent goal came in LouCity's 4-1 win over Richmond Kickers in the Jägermeister Cup. In the 54th minute, Taylor Davila received a pass at the top of the 18 which he perfectly slotted through to Serrano who took one touch to control then found the back of the net, as Richmond's goalkeeper rushed out to close him down. Last year, the 5'9 forward scored eight goals, had six assists and was named a USL Championship Young Player of the Year finalist. If Serrano keeps up this pace, he will be a forward that makes defenders very nervous. The Moses Lake, Washington native became Seattle Sounders' youngest academy player to sign a professional contract, at the age of 15.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.