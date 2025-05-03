Win Streak Halted as Hartford Falls to Charleston

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MT PLEASANT, SC - Hartford Athletic's two game win streak was snapped Saturday afternoon, losing to the Charleston Battery 4-2 at Patriots Point. The loss also breaks a stretch of 12 consecutive USL Championship games for Hartford without a loss when scoring first.

Hartford wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with defender Jordan Scarlett converting in the 5th minute to hand the visitors an early 1-0 advantage. The goal came off a set piece, capitalizing on Charleston's momentary defensive disorganization. It was Scarlett's first goal in USL Championship play since the 2022 season.

Charleston, however, quickly turned the tide. A 24th-minute penalty saw Cal Jennings bring the home side level, confidently burying the shot from the spot. The Battery took control of the match from there, dominating possession and building momentum. Midfielder Juan Torres added Charleston's second in the 38th minute, finishing a sharp passing sequence that carved through Hartford's back line. Charleston took a 2-1 lead into halftime and never looked back.

The second half saw more of the same from the hosts, as Houssou Landry slotted home Charleston's third goal in the 56th minute, taking advantage of Hartford's inability to clear a bouncing ball in the box.

Hartford clawed back in the 62nd minute when Michee Ngalina converted a penalty, narrowing the deficit to 3-2 and briefly swinging momentum in favor of the visitors. But just two minutes later, that hope was dashed when a miscue from Hartford defender Adrián Diz Pe resulted in an own goal, sealing the final scoreline at 4-2.

Hartford returns home next weekend to take on Detroit City FC on Saturday, May 10th at 7 PM. Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

Shots 6 18

Shots On Target 3 6

Corners 3 1

Fouls 16 19

Offsides 2 1

Possession 39.2% 60.8%

Passing Accuracy 78% 87.4%

Saves 3 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

5 ¬Â² - Jordan Scarlett (Emmanuel Samadia) 24 ¬Â² - Cal Jennings

62 ¬Â² - Michee Ngalina 38 ¬Â² - Juan Torres (Arturo Rodriguez)

56 ¬Â² - Nanan Houssou (Torres)

64 ¬Â² - Adrian Diz Pe (Own Goal)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

23 ¬Â² - Jordan Scarlett (Yellow) 52 ¬Â² - Langston Blackstock (Yellow)

33 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Christian Garner

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 91 (DF) Nanan Houssou

30 (DF) Arturo Diz Pe (TJ Presthus, 78 ¬Â²) 6 (DF) Aaron Molloy

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 22 (DF) Joey Akpunonu

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 7 (DF) Langston Blackstock

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 4 (MF) Chris Allan (Douglas Martinez, 79 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Junior Moreira, 45 ¬Â²) 8 (MF) Emilio Ycaza (Mark Segbers, 68 ¬Â²)

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Deshane Beckford, 71 ¬Â²) 10 (MF) Arturo Rodriguez (Nathan Dos Santos, 85 ¬Â²)

16 (MF) Jack Panayotou (Addie Obalola, 59 ¬Â²) 9 (MF) MD Myers (John Klein, 79 ¬Â²)

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 80 (MF) Juan Torres

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng (Kyle Edwards, 71 ¬Â²) 26 (FW) Cal Jennings (Rubio Rubin, 68 ¬Â²)

