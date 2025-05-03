Elvis Amoh Scores Two More Goals in 2-2 Indy Eleven Draw

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis- Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh rallied his team from a 2-0 deficit with two goals to help the Boys in Blue earn a 2-2 draw against USL Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC at Carroll Stadium on Saturday night.

Amoh, who made his first start of the season, has scored five goals in his last three matches, including back-to-back braces at Forward Madison FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup last Saturday and tonight. He recorded his first Indy Eleven goal vs. Charleston Battery on April 19.

With his team trailing 2-0 in the 27th minute, Amoh stole an attempted pass back towards goalkeeper Carlos Herrera, turned and fired a shot into the top left corner.

The Boys in Blue trailed 2-1 in the 60th minute when defender Hayden White was issued his second yellow card of the match, causing the team to play a man down the rest of the evening.

Six minutes later, Amoh struck again after a long ball from defender Ben Ofeimu was headed by captain Aodhan Quinn to Amoh, who took a quick dribble and fired a shot that hit the inside of the left post and went in to make it 2-2.

Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made two big saves to keep the match tied. In the 83rd minute, Sulte dove to his left to stop a shot by Detroit's Stephen Carroll that was heading towards the bottom right of the goal. Then in the second minute of second half stoppage time, Sulte recovered quickly to move from the right side of the goal to stop a shot by Ates Diouf headed toward the top left corner, punching it out.

The Boys in Blue will travel to MLS side Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Paramount+. A year ago, Indy Eleven recorded its first victory vs. an MLS team with a 2-1 road win at Atlanta United in the quarterfinals to advance to the tournament's semifinals for the first time.

Indy Eleven's next home match is "Women in Sports Night" on Wednesday, May 28 vs. Hartford Athletic at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season (pro-rated), Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

2025 USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:2 Detroit City FC

Sat., May 3, 2025 - 7 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Attendance: 9,738

Weather: Cloudy, 54 degrees

2025 USL Championships Records

Indy Eleven: 1-2-3 (-1), 6 pts; #7 in Eastern Conference

Detroit City FC: 4-1-3 (+4), 15 pts; #4 in Eastern Conference

Discipline Summary

DET - Ryan Williams (caution) 4'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 32'

IND - James Musa (caution) 55'

DET - Haruki Yamazaki (caution) 58'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 60' (ejection)

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 64'

DET - Jay Chapman (caution) 65'

DET - Michael Bryant (caution) 72'

DET - Devon Amoo-Mensah (caution) 85'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley (Pat Hogan 80'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 68'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 68'), Edward Kizza (Bruno Rendon 45'), Maalique Foster (Josh O'Brien 68').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Cam Lindley, Reice Charles-Cook.

Detroit City FC line-up: Carlos Herrera, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll (captain), Michael Bryant, Alex Villanueva (Shane Wiedt 78'), Ryan Williams, Jay Chapman, Haruki Yamazaki (Rhys Williams 63'), Connor Rutz (Ates Diouf 89'), Jeciel Cedeño (Sebastián Guenzatti 78'), Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC subs not used: Matt Sheldon, Marcello Polisi, Carlos Saldaña.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.