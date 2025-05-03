San Antonio FC Splits Points with Rhode Island FC in 0-0 Draw

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - San Antonio FC remains undefeated on the road in league competition after a 0-0 draw against Rhode Island FC Saturday.

Despite the blank scoreline, both teams provided several quality chances in the battle. Jimmy Medranda nearly found the spark for SAFC in the 37th minute, catching the opposing keeper off his line for a strike from distance that was just tipped over.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez came up with several huge denials in the match to keep the defending Eastern Conference champions off the board, making a season-high five saves for the team's second consecutive clean sheet.

San Antonio FC returns home to host Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 5-2-1 on the season, sitting atop the Western Conference standings in first place with 16 points. SAFC remains undefeated on the road in USL play this season, now 3-0-1 away from home. Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made a season-high five saves in the match for his third clean sheet of the year. SAFC recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the second time this season after its 1-0 win over Phoenix in its USL Jägermeister Cup match. Forward Jake LaCava made his first appearance back from injury. San Antonio's three clean sheets are tied for third-most in the league.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Mohamed Omar, Nelson Flores Blanco, Jimmy Medranda (Luke Haakenson 65'), Almir Soto (Lucio Berron 90'), Nicky Hernandez, Andres Paredes (Jake LaCava 83'), Jorge Hernandez (Diogo Pacheco 90'), Alex Greive (Juan Agudelo 65')

Substitutions Not Used: Shannon Gomez, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 16'

RI: Yellow Card (Clay Holstad) 44'

SA: Yellow Card (Andres Paredes) 45+6'

RI: Yellow Card (Jojea Kwizera) 65'

SA: Yellow Card (Nicky Hernandez) 78'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the draw...)

"Tough, tough match. We played against a good team. Another home opening for us, same as at Oakland, and I think the team played well. We kept the shutout, as well. We created a few chances, but we're happy with the point."

(On the team's defensive progress this season...)

"After giving up two goals in multiple games, we got the second shutout in a row means we're working well. The guys are executing the game plan really well, so hopefully we continue that way."

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

(On the draw...)

"We're feeling good. It's not an easy point to gather here in Rhode Island. They're a great team. They went far last year in the league, so it was a well-fought point to highlight the effort of the whole team."

(On his five-save performance...)

"I'm happy. There's obviously ways to improve always, but I'm pleased with my own performance. I'm very happy once again with the way the team showed resilience and it's part of my job when I get called upon, so happy with it."

Forward Alex Greive

(On the team's showing...)

"Probably not our best performance, but it's a good point on the road for us, and we're happy with the clean sheet. We've shown resilience through a lot of games this year, that we stick together through tough times, and I think we showed that again tonight. Obviously, they had a bit of momentum at times, but we weathered the storm and got the point in the end."

