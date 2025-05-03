Niyongabire Secures a Late Point for Rowdies vs Birmingham

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies picked up a point in the final moments of their battle with Birmingham Legion FC at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, as wingback Pacifique Niyongabire scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 result.

"What a fantastic finish," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "We're disappointed we didn't get more from the game, but it was probably a deserved point on both sides."

Led by their new head coach Mark Briggs, who took charge earlier this week, Birmingham came out of the gate with multiple scoring opportunities but were denied by Rowdies keeper Nicolas Campisi. Birmingham's Danny Trejo knocked on the door in the 9th minute with back-to-back efforts in the center of the box only for Campisi to thwart him with two point-blank saves.

The Rowdies grabbed the lead in the 26th minute from the penalty spot. In his first start of the year, Rowdies veteran midfielder Leo Fernandes earned the opportunity for his side after being clipped down in the box by a late tackle from Enzo Martinez. Fernandes calmly stepped to the spot and buried the ball into the net as keeper Matt Van Oekel dove in the opposite direction.

Rowdies Forward Manuel Arteaga aimed for a second tally only three minutes later with a rifled one-timed effort from the top of the box toward the near post, but Van Oekel managed to parry the powerful shot away.

The visitors leveled the match in the 70th minute. Martinez netted the equalizer, collecting a loose ball on the right edge of the six-yard box and firing a shot that took a deflection off of Rowdies defender Robert Castellanos on its way into the back of the net. Six minutes later, Birmingham were out in front as Trejo beat his mark to a cross from Preston Tabort-Etaka and knocked the ball past Campisi.

The two concessions in short succession were a familiar story for the Rowdies, who had conceded in similar fashion around the same time in their previous two outings, both of which ended in defeat. However, this time the Rowdies pushed on to find an equalizer deep into stoppage time.

The pivotal moment came in the third minute of stoppage time. Substitute forward Endri Mustali slipped a pass from the right flank into the box for Niyongabire, who pushed forward and shook off one defender, dribbled past another, and then beat Van Oekel with a strike from the outside of his right boot.

"It could be very easy for a team in a, so-called difficult moment, to roll over and not fight for the badge," said Coleman. "But they did it. They kept coming, they fought hard till the end and for me that's a really amazing moment for the season to score that goal. Amazing composure to hold the shot while people are diving around [Pacifique Niyongabire] and then finishing the goal - it's a really special moment for the team and for Wazi in particular. For us, it's an important moment. We probably don't realize how important it might be.

Next up, the Rowdies remain at Al Lang to host Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Fernandes (Penalty), 26'

BHM - Martinez, 70'

BHM - Trejo (Tabort-Etaka), 76'

TBR - Niyongabire (Mustali), 90+3'

Caution Summary

Lineups

Rowdies: Campisi, Niyongabire, Castellanos, Lasso, Guillen, Fernandes (Mustali, 78'), Vancaeyezeele, Crisostomo, Bassett, Pacius (Wyke, 64'), Arteaga

Rowdies Bench: Bandré, DeJesus, Wyke, Bodily, Hilton, Moon, Worth, Mustali, Rodriguez

Birmingham: Van Oekel, Rufe, McCartney, Kavita (McIllhatton, 69'), Hamouda, Tregarthen (Suarez, 69'), Pasher (Torres, 79'), Hernandez-Foster, Martinez, Trejo (Turnbull, 89'), Damus (Ebort-Etaka, 69')

Birmingham Bench: Delgado, Mensah, Suarez, Turnbull, McIllatton, Torres, Tabort-Etaka

UP NEXT:

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES vs ORLANDO CITY SC

MAY 7, 2025 | LAMAR HUNT U.S OPEN CUP | ROUND OF 32

AL LANG STADIUM, ST. PETERSBURG, FL | 7:30 P.M.ET | PARAMOUNT+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.