Phoenix Rising Draw Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-1 at Weidner Field
May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Phoenix Rising drew Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-1 on May 3 at Weidner Field. Forward Jearl Margaritha scored his third regular season goal, while defender Ascel Essengue made his Rising debut as Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side took a point off the reigning USL Championship title holders.
"It was a good game," Essengue said. "It was a little difficult with the weather and altitude, but I think collectively we did what we were supposed to do. We were just unlucky to get so many chances and we didn't score. We just have to be prepared for the next game."
Added Kah: "(Colorado Springs) is still champions until somebody knocks them off. To get away with a point was nice, but three would have absolutely been better."
Essengue Receives First Start
A day after signing with Rising on a loan deal from LA Galaxy, defender Ascel Essengue made his first appearance for the club. The Cameroonian international started the match and went 90 minutes in the draw. Notably, Essengue is the ninth separate defender Kah has plugged into the squad's back line so far this season.
"Ascel was unbelievable," Kah said. I thought he brought composure and calmness into the back line. Again, it was a new back line, a new pairing. He was massive both on and off the ball defensively. I'm very happy and I hope he can continue to play in this manner."
Explosive Up Front
Margaritha continued his red-hot form in league play Saturday night, scoring in a second straight USL Championship match. His dangerous run into the final third was rewarded with a perfectly-weighted ball played into his path by Sacko. A few touches later, the ball was in the back of the net.
"You sit down with a little bit of frustration," Kah said. "I think we should have finished the game because the chances we had and created."
On Saturday night, it was Sacko (1G, 4A) and Margaritha (3G,1A) who created several of those chances. The two have combined for nine goal contributions across eight regular season matches. Rémi Cabral (3G), Hope Avayevu (2G) and Damián Rivera (2G) are the only othher Rising players with multiple goals to date.
Goal-Scoring Plays
PHX - Jearl Margaritha (Ihsan Sacko), 11th minute: Pouncing on a Colorado Springs giveaway in midfield, Ihsan Sacko won the ball and drove down the central channel before slipping the ball into the path of Jearl Margaritha. The forward settled the ball with his right foot before unleashing a strike into the top of the net.
COS - Anthony Fontana (Yosuke Hanya), 58th minute: After receiving the ball on the left side of the field, Yosuke Hanya drove to the endline before squaring the ball back to Anthony Fontana charging into the center of the box. The midfielder then used his right foot to pick out the right side of the net.
Notes
-Defender Ascel Essengue, who signed with Rising on loan May 2, made his first appearance (1 start) with the club.
-Essengue is the ninth different defender to take the field for Rising so far this season.
-Forward Jearl Margaritha netted his third goal of the regular season in the 11th minute.
-Notably, Margaritha has scored in consecutive USL Championship matches (4/19 v. SAC).
-Forward Ihsan Sacko notched his team-high fourth assist on Margaritha's opener.
-Rising has now taken a result from four of its five road matches so far this season.
Next Game
Rising returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action in the Round of 32 against MLS side Houston Dynamo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm (PT) May 7 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Broadcast coverage will be available on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Radio coverage will be provided on Rising Radio (team socials).
Phoenix Rising (1-3-4, 7pts) at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1-3-4, 7pts)
May 3, 2025 - Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Goals by Half 1 2 FT
Phoenix Rising 1 0 1
Colo. Springs Switchbacks 0 1 1
Scoring Summary:
PHX: Margaritha (Sacko), 11
COS: Fontana (Hanya), 58
Misconduct Summary:
COS: Fontana (caution), 14
PHX: Avayevu (caution), 45
COS: Romero (ejection), 90+5
Lineups:
PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Montgomery, D Sainté, D Essengue, D Smith, M Avayevu (Johnson, 77), M Scearce, M Okello, F Formella (Rivera, 88), F Sacko, F Margaritha (Cabral, 18)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Henry, D Araneda, M Rizzo, M De la Cruz, F Kowall
TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Cabral, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Cabral, Margaritha, 1); FOULS: 8 (Formella, Johnson, 2); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2
COS: GK Romero, D Ward, D Mahoney, D Metusala, D Lacroix, M Micaletto (Herrera, 90+6), M Fontana (Huerman, 58), M Hanya (Tejada, 59), M Zandi, M Endeley (Fjeldberg, 71), F Dhillon
Substitutes Not Used: D Weston, D Foster, M Rocha, M Maldonado, M Rios
TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Fontana, Dhillon, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Fontana, Dhillon, 1); FOULS: 9 (Hanya, 2) OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 0
Referee: Matthew Corrigan
Assistant Referees: Matt Trotter, Jay Norris
Fourth Official: Adam Rice
Attendance: 8,032
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
