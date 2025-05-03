Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Anthony Fontana

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks draw with Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field. Switchbacks led with 18 shots and three on target, with a total of 10 corners won to Phoenix's five. Switchbacks also led in passing accuracy of 82.3%.

In the first half, the Switchbacks held possession at 51% over Phoenix, winning six corner kicks. Phoenix capitalized in the 11th minute, when #9 Ihsan Sacko won possession over a Switchbacks player at the center line, moving the ball into Switchbacks territory. Sacko then sent a quick pass in the box to #7 Jearl Margaritha to score the first goal of the night. Switchbacks continued to add pressure till the 30th minute, when a scramble in the Switchbacks' goal box gave Phoenix an attempted shot, that was saved once by #23 Garven Metusala, a second shot deflected off Metusala right towards #5 Matt Mahoney, who was perfectly positioned at the goal line to make the save.

A slow second half for both teams. Till the 58th minute, when #20 Yosuke Hanya from the 6-yard box passes back to #21 Anthony Fontana between the 18 and penalty line, kicking the ball into the lower right of the net, giving the Switchbacks their lone goal of the night.

During stoppage time 90+4' #24 Abraham Romero was given a straight red card for touching the ball with his hands outside of the box, leading to #1 Christian Herrera entering the pitch. With the red card on Switchbacks, Phoenix was awarded a free kick outside the left side of the 18-yard box. Phoenix's attempt was cleared wide above the left side of the net, resulting in a draw of 1-1.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers

Overall Thoughts: "Disappointed we didn't win the game. I don't know if we had done enough to win it. I'm just disappointed. We're in a real funk, and we got to just keep walking to get ourselves out of it. That's the reality of it. The players are doing everything they can. Staff is doing everything they can. We just got to go back to work and just try and do anything we can to get out of it. I know we have in the locker room, it's just not turning our way, but we got to make it turn our way."

On Fontana's goal:

"We spoke about this all week in what area we wanted to hit them, and that's where it comes from. I think we could have done more to that, but we didn't. Ultimately, delighted that we were able to get the goal, but we should have kicked on."

Anthony Fontana

On his goal

"We built the play up. I know Yos (Hanya) is always looking for that cutback, and he beat his man. Cut it back. It was bouncing a bit, but I thought it did well with the finish. And I'm just happy to score. A little disappointed that we couldn't get all three tonight."

Matt Mahoney

On tonight's match

"The only thing is to keep going. I mean, we're not gonna give up. We're not gonna quit, you know, obviously we're still in it. It's still early in the season. Yeah, things aren't going our way; that's life. You know, that happened a lot last year, we were up and down, and so we're just down right now. Every time we make a mistake, we're getting punished. But I think it shows where our character is fighting back. We've been down quite a few times this year, and tonight, to be able to come back and get the draw. It's a step. We could have lost the game. But it's a step in the right direction."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Abraham Romero (0) PHX: Patrick Rakovsky (2)

Goals: COS: Fontana (58') (A: Hanya); PHX: Margaritha (11') (A: Sacko)

YC: COS: Fontana (14') RC: Romero (90+4'); PHX: Avayevu (45')

