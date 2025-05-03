Detroit City FC and Indy Eleven Battle to Scrappy 2-2 Draw on Saturday Night in Indianapolis

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC's Michael Bryant in action

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC's Michael Bryant in action(Detroit City FC)

Indianapolis, IN - Detroit City Football Club and Indy Eleven played to a 2-2 draw Saturday evening in soggy Indianapolis. The Eastern Conference battle would see Detroit City take a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes, off goals from Connor Rutz and Darren Smith. Indy would answer in the 27th minute with an Elvis Amoh goal, and after going down to ten men in the 60th minute, it would be Amoh again, as he found the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Head Coach Danny Dichio made two changes to the starting XI that defeated Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 in the USL Jägermiester Cup last weekend. Carlos Herrera replaced Carlos Saldaña in goal, and Haruki Yamazaki picked up his first USL Championship start, replacing Rhys Williams.

It was a quick start for Detroit City. Not even 100 seconds into the game, Haruki Yamazaki played a beautiful ball into the box to Connor Rutz, and he would take a shot from the center of the box, and it would slide past the keeper to give Detroit City a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Williams has picked up the match's first yellow card in the fourth minute for a late foul.

Detroit City maintained the attack after the first goal, as they dominated possession throughout the beginning portion of the match. Indy Eleven had a few opportunities to enter the attacking third, but Detroit City denied them any goal-scoring opportunities.

Darren Smith would pick up his seventh league goal of the season in the 15th minute. After a turnover in the midfield, Jay Chapman crossed the ball to Smith, who got the keeper to come off the line and gave Smith a shot at the empty net, which he converted to double Detroit's lead.

The goal would be Smith's ninth this season in all competitions.

Off a defensive miscue in the 27th minute, Indy Eleven's Elvis Amoh intercepted the ball in Detroit City's box and had an easy shot at the net, and he converted, cutting Detroit's lead to 2-1.

Indy Eleven's Hayden White picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute for a late foul on Jeciel Cedeño.

The second half would be more about staying out of the referee's book, as cards would become the major story of the half.

Indy Eleven defender James Musa would pick up the first yellow card of the second half in the 55th minute. Three minutes later, Haruki Yamazaki would pick up a yellow card for Detroit City after stopping an Indy Eleven counter-attacking opportunity.

Momentum of the match would swing in the 60th minute as Indy Eleven's Hayden White would pick up his second yellow card after another late tackle, seeing him sent off for the final 30 minutes.

Detroit would make their first substitution of the night in the 63rd minute as Rhys Williams entered the match for Haruki Yamazaki.

After the restart following the substitution, Indy Eleven's Aodhan Quinn received a yellow card for a late tackle. Subsequently, on the free kick opportunity that followed the card, Jay Chapman also received a yellow card for a late foul.

As Indy Eleven restarted play in the 67th minute, Indy went on the attack. Aodhan Quinn fed the ball to Elvis Amoh, who put it into the bottom corner of the net, leveling the match at 2-2.

Michael Bryant would pick up a yellow card for a late challenge in the 72nd minute.

Detroit's next tactical changes would come in the 78th minute as Sebastián Guenzatti and Shane Wiedt entered the match for Jeciel Cedeño and Alex Villanueva.

Devon Amoo-Mensah would pick up the final yellow card of the night in the 85th minute.

The final change of the night would come in the 89th minute, as Ates Diouf entered the match for goalscorer Connor Rutz.

Both sides had a few opportunities to steal a victory in the six minutes of stoppage time, but neither side capitalized, and this match ended as a 2-2 draw.

For Le Rouge, it's their third draw on the season, the first on the road. Detroit's record away from Keyworth so far this season moves to 3-1-1.

Detroit City returns to Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play on Wednesday, as they travel to Chicago to face off against MLS side Chicago Fire FC. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium on May 24th to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Detroit City Starting XI - Carlos Herrera, Alex Villanueva (78'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, Ryan Williams, Jay Chapman, Haruki Yamazaki (63'), Jeciel Cedeño (78'), Darren Smith, Connor Rutz (89')

Detroit City Substitutes - Rhys Williams (63'), Shane Wiedt (78'), Matt Sheldon, Sebastián Guenzatti (78'), Ates Diouf (89'), Marcello Polisi, Carlos Saldaña

##DCFC##

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.