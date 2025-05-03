Monterey Bay Battles Miami FC on Star Wars Night in Seaside

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (4-2-2, 14 points) returns to action on Sunday afternoon against Eastern Conference side Miami FC (2-4-0, 6 points) in Seaside. Kickoff is set for an earlier than usual 4 p.m. PT on Star Wars Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 9 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Taylor Farms. Sunday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

For Monterey Bay, this Sunday's matinee match will be all about getting back on track in a return home to Seaside following the longest away trip in the history of the club to date. The Seasiders will look to bounce back from a hard-fought defeat in New Mexico that saw the side fall to third in the Western Conference table by night's end - but the match also marked the official return from injury for Adam Larsson.

The Swedish forward should be a welcome shot in the arm in the attack for Monterey Bay as the club's offense has gone a bit quiet since the start of April. The club has scored just two goals in its previous four matches after recording nine goals in league play the previous month. Larsson's return is expected to help aid the squad in that respect. Defensively, however, the Nico's (Campuzano and Gordon) and the rest of the squad maintained their nearly unbeatable form in front of goal. The club recorded two clean sheets and allowed just two goals against in that span overall.

Now looking ahead to the weekend, Monterey Bay is focused on quickly righting the ship. But despite making the long trip from Florida to the Central Coast, Miami FC will not be a pushover. The Eastern Conference side has come into some form as of late, having won three matches in a row in all competitions, including a come-from-behind effort to win in penalties against the Tampa Bay Rowdies after battling back from a 3-0 deficit in the opening weekend of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Monterey Bay will need to be sharp from the first whistle to fend off a Miami side carrying real momentum.

All-time, the two clubs are even with a 1-1-1 record in three matches played. Monterey Bay took victory in the lone match thus far at Cardinale Stadium, while Miami took the most recent meeting 1-0 on August 31, 2024, down in South Florida. In three head-to-head contests, the sides have managed just one goal apiece in this historically defensive matchup.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Miami FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025; 4:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 58°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-2, 14 pts, 3rd West); Miami FC (2-4-0, 6 pts, 7th East)

