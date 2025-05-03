NC Sends Hounds to First Home Defeat

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - A pair of second-half goals sent the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to their first home loss in 10 months, and North Carolina FC left Highmark Stadium with a 2-0 win Saturday night.

North Carolina (3-3-2) got goals from former Riverhound Louis Pérez and Pedro Dolabella, which came six minutes apart in the second half.

It was the first time the Hounds (2-4-1) were beaten at home since a 1-0 loss to Monterey Bay FC on July 6, 2024, ending an unbeaten span of 11 home matches.

First half

North Carolina had the game's first chance when an early through ball to Dolabella nearly split the Hounds defense, but Illal Osumanu and Beto Ydrach both tracked back to recover and prevent a shot on goal.

The Hounds' first crack at goal came after 17 minutes from a Danny Griffin cross on the left side that found Perrin Barnes alone beyond the back post, but his effort rose over the bar.

Barnes came up with a big block a few minutes later to deny Triston Hodge a point-blank chance from a corner kick, one of the visitors' best chances of the half.

The Hounds ended with a late flurry that began after a Rafa Mentzingen pass back to goalkeeper Jake McGuire was misplayed and almost resulted in an own goal, instead going wide for a corner kick. Augi Williams got a soft attempt on goal from the ensuing corner, and Jackson Walti found Griffin for a header that went high in the waning moments.

Second half

North Carolina likely could have been ahead on the hour mark after a high, curling cross found Dolabella in space in front of goal, but the striker's touch volleyed the shot high.

In the 66th minute, Pérez had his big moment after the Hounds only headed a long throw-in by Mikey Maldonado a few yards beyond the penalty area. The lefty struck a perfectly placed half-volley into the bottom corner of the net for his first goal against his former team.

Less than a minute after the restart, Griffin got free in the left side of the box and picked out Junior Etou in the middle of the box with a cross, but Etou's shot on his first touch carried over the goal.

In the 72nd minute, Maldonado sent another high cross into the box toward Dolabella. This time, the tall NC striker found the net, heading the ball back across goal and into the top corner of the net.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti put in another hardworking 90-minute effort, winning possession a team-leading six times. He also connected on 35 of 44 passes, won 4 of 7 duels and had a chance created.

What's next?

The Hounds have a big showdown in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 when they host MLS team New York City FC on Wednesday, May 7 at Highmark Stadium. NYCFC plays an MLS contest tomorrow afternoon against FC Cincinnati.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-1-2) - Eric Dick; Illal Osumanu, Beto Ydrach, Sean Suber; Junior Etou, Jackson Walti, Bradley Sample, Perrin Barnes; Danny Griffin; Aidan O'Toole, Augi Williams

North Carolina FC lineup (3-4-3) - Jake McGuire; Triston Hodge, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom; Jaden Servant, Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall, Rafa Mentzingen; Louis Pérez, Evan Conway, Pedro Dolabella

Scoring summary

NC - Louis Pérez 66'

NC - Pedro Dolabella 72' (Mikey Maldonado)

Discipline summary

PIT - Beto Ydrach 90' (caution - tactical foul)

