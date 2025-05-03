Rhode Island FC Holds San Antonio FC to 0-0 Draw in Historic Home Opener

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC battles San Antonio FC

(Rhode Island FC, Credit: Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC battles San Antonio FC(Rhode Island FC, Credit: Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After out-shooting, out-possessing and out-passing San Antonio FC, Rhode Island FC held the Western Conference leaders scoreless for the first time all season as its historic home opener ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw on Saturday. A sold-out crowd of 10,700 fans brought Pawtucket alive for the first time, cheering on the Ocean State club at its new state-of-the-art home and celebrating a moment more than six years in the making.

After bossing more than 70 percent of the possession through the opening ten minutes of the highly-anticipated matchup, Rhode Island FC (1W-3L-2T) got a first real look at the goal in the 11th minute when Jojea Kwizera took Aldair Sanchez's cross out of the air, recycling it back to the feet of Clay Holstad. Taking a first-time shot out of the air from outside of the 18-yard-box, Hostad's powerful volley looped just north of the crossbar. In the 23rd minute, Noah Fuson layed a ball to Holstad in a similar position, and Holstad once again drilled the shot just over the bar.

In the 37th minute, San Antonio FC (5W-2L-1T) forced a turnover in the midfield and immediately found its best chance of the half. Winning the ball just inside the center circle, Jimmy Medranda spun around and attempted a well-weighted lob over Koke Vegas that nearly found the back of the net, but the Spaniard rushed back just in time to make an acrobatic diving stop. The game remained scoreless going into the half.

In the 62nd minute, Vegas came up big again, denying San Antonio a dangerous one-on-one opportunity when Jorge Hernandez broke through toward the net with a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead. Two minutes later, RIFC nearly found the breakthrough on the other end when Maxi Rodriguez took a close-range volley at the back post off of a corner kick, only to be denied by a quick reflex save from an outstretched Richard Sanchez.

RIFC continued to push as the game went on, finding another close chance in the 67th minute when Rodriguez connected on a back-post header from Kwizera's inswinging cross. Once again breaking into a wide open position, Rodriguez sent a powerful header just wide of Sanchez's post. In the 80th minute, Rodriguez tested Sanchez yet again, forcing a low save after putting a dangerous free kick on frame. Then, less than a minute later, he sent Sanchez diving with a long-range curling effort that was inches from sending a sold-out Centreville Bank Stadium into euphoria.

Although the Ocean State club continued knocking on the door with a slew of dangerous chances, including a close-range header from Albert Dikwa "Chico" that grazed the outside netting, the hosts could not find the breakthrough as the first-ever game at Centreville Bank Stadium ended scoreless.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to U.S. Open Cup action as it gets set to face its first-ever Major League Soccer opponent. RIFC will return home to Centreville Bank Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the Round of 32 matchup are available at https://www.rhodeislandfc.com/tickets/.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

* The sold-out crowd of 10,700 fans was the largest crowd in Rhode Island FC history. * The clean sheet was Koke Vegas' second of the season, and the ninth of his Rhode Island FC career. * Vegas' shutout marked the first time all year that the Western Conference leaders were held scoreless in a game. * Rhode Island FC held San Antonio to just six touches in the 18-yard-box, and outshot the visitors 16-6. * Amos Shapiro-Thompson made his first career USL Championship start in the draw. * Albert Dikwa "Chico" made his return from injury following a three-game injury absence, coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute. * The game was the first of a busy summer at Centreville Bank Stadium. RIFC will play two more games here this week, and will play 10 of the next 15 regular-season games at home through August.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Koke Vegas

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Images from this story



Rhode Island FC battles San Antonio FC

(Rhode Island FC)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.