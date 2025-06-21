Rowdies Fall 2-1 in Pittsburgh

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







PITTSBURGH, PA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies conceded twice in quick succession in the early stages of Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and ultimately fell 2-1 to their hosts at Highmark Stadium.

In the 15th minute, Rowdies midfielder Thomas Vancaeyezeele had an unfortunate miscue while attempting to clear a corner kick delivered into the boxa and ended up sending the ball into Tampa Bay's net. Pittsburgh doubled their advantage only five minutes later when attacker Augie Williams nodded in a cross from Luke Biasi from close range at the back post.

"We're frustrated that we've given ourselves too much to do in a place that doesn't allow you to do just that," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "The first goal is just unlucky. It's frustrating to give up a goal like that. It puts us behind, and then their second one is almost identical to the kind of goal we're trying to find, finding a man in those little half spaces and delivering balls into the box. At that point, you push on and try hard to get something out of the match. We did that but it wasn't enough to come all the way back and get a result."

After falling behind, the Rowdies steadily gained ground in the match and eventually netted a goal shortly before the halftime break. In the 40th minute, midfielder Ollie Bassett navigated through a crowd of defenders before playing a pass to teammate Manuel Arteaga. With a defender encroaching, Arteaga turned swifty to face goal and send a low strike from just outside the box into the bottom left corner.

Both goalkeepers stepped up with stellar saves early in the second half. Tampa Bay's Blake Bodily was denied five minutes into the half when his rifled effort from the left edge of the six-yard box was swatted down by Pittsburgh's Eric Dick. At the other end, Rowdies keeper Ethan Bandre thwarted Bertin Jacquesson with a point-blank stop after the attacker slipped behind the defensive line.

Rowdies substitute Nick Moon kept the hosts from adding another tally late in the match with a goal-line clearance to stymie a shot from Jackson Walti.

As was the case two weeks ago when the Rowdies conceded twice early in Louisville to fall 2-1, the two-goal deficit was too steep for the squad to overcome away from home.

"I've spoken a lot about when we let a goal in, making sure we're the next team to score and that we respond in the right manner, said Coleman. "That hasn't happened tonight. We have to continue to take those lessons and try to move forward. But we have an experienced group of players, and these things are what you expect to see sometimes more from a young, inexperienced group. We should be doing better when it comes to that."

Next up, the Rowdies return home to host Indy Eleven this Wednesday, June 25, at Al Lang Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 pm ET.

SCORING SUMMARY

PITT - Vancaeyezeele (Own Goal), 15'

PITT - Williams (Biasi), 20'

TBR - Arteaga (Bassett), 40'

CAUTION SUMMARY

PITT - Suber, Yellow Card, 52'

TBR - Pacius, Yellow Card, 66'

PITT - Biasi, Yellow Card, 90+4'

TBR - Arteaga, Yellow Card, 90+7'

LINEUPS

Rowdies: Bandre, Castellanos, Wyke (Skinner, 72'), Guillen, Vancaeyezeele (Crisostomo, 81'), Bassett (Mustali, 90'), Hilton, Bodily (Moon, 72'), Alvarez, Pacius, Arteaga

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, Lasso, Moon, Skinner, Crisostomo, Rodriguez, Mustali

Pittsburgh: Dick, Ydrach (Etou, 76'), Suber, Vacter, Barnes, Ahl (Griffin, 68'), Walti, Biasi, Jacquesson (Garcia, 68'), Williams, Mertz (Broughton, 88')

Pittsburgh Bench: Randolph, Etou, Broughton, Sample, Griffin, Garcia, Linzoain, Bouregy







