El Paso Locomotive FC to Honor El Paso Patriots on May 31 at Southwest University Park

In the shadows of the Franklin Mountains, soccer has always been an integral part of El Paso's culture. From the neighborhoods to the big fields, the passion for this game echoes city-wide. Locomotive reside in the present, but we always honor the past.

For almost a quarter century, the El Paso Patriots carried the torch for the sport of soccer in the Borderplex region, and nearly 30 years after the height of their power, their legacy lives on.

El Paso Locomotive FC are proud to pay tribute to the El Paso Patriots at their May 31 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup at Southwest University Park.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to honor the El Paso Patriots," Locomotive FC General Manager Andrew Forrest said. "Laying a wonderful foundation of high-level soccer in the city, they helped pave the way for the sport to grow and thrive in the Borderplex region."

Former Patriots' players will join current Locomotive players at the pre-match autograph table in Section 101. There will also be a table on the concourse detailing the history of the club and displaying the training jerseys which will be worn by Los Locos during warmups and available for auction after the match.

Former team owner Enrique Cervantes will deliver the game ball before the match while halftime will feature a tribute to the Patriots including former players and coaches from the club's 23-year history. There will also be special merchandise available in the team shop.

"It is an honor for the El Paso Patriots to be recognized by the El Paso Locomotive FC organization," Diana Cervantes said. "Our team was built to provide player development, support local talent, create strong social bonds, and bring entertainment and tourism to El Paso. A pioneer in US soccer, the El Paso Patriot organization built the foundation for the beautiful sport in this region, not only professionally but also with their soccer academy, the home to many aspiring athletes."

A group including Enrique Cervantes and Jaime Monardes acquired the club in 1991 and adopted the Patriot nickname after the Patriot missile system and its connections to Fort Bliss. They then joined the United States Interregional Soccer League (USISL), now known as the United Soccer League (USL),

The Patriots were one of the early clubs that made the jump from indoor soccer to outdoor soccer at a time when the USISL was effectively a semi-pro league. They scaled up with the league when it earned Division III sanctioning in 1993. At that point, they were contemporaries of the Richmond Kickers and Charleston Battery in a six-division regionally based league, which marked the starting point of the modern USL.

The crowning achievement of the El Paso Patriots came In 1995 as they reached the Final of the U.S. Open Cup and hosted the Richmond Kickers before falling in a penalty shootout at the Socorro Sportsplex in the last pre-MLS edition of the tournament.

The Patriots continued to grow with the league and were part of the Division II-sanctioned A-League from 1997 to 2003. In 2004, they elected to become part of the Premier Development League (PDL), which is now USL League Two. They continued to operate until 2013, making the PDL playoffs and qualifying for the Open Cup a few times along the way.

