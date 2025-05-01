Hartford Athletic Announces Intent to Join USL W League in 2026

Hartford, CT & Tampa, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that Hartford Athletic intends to join the USL W League for the 2026 season. The club previously joined the USL Championship in 2019.

Hartford Athletic was founded in 2018 by the Hartford Sports Group (HSG), led by local businessmen Bruce Mandell, Joe Calafiore, and Scott Schooley. The club's mission is to provide a world-class professional soccer experience through its values of community, player development and love of the game while creating a pathway that provides more opportunities for its athletes.

"Adding a USL W League team is a transformative step in Hartford Athletic's vision to provide development pathways for all players throughout Connecticut," said Mandell, Hartford Athletic Chairman. "Since our founding, we've seen the incredible passion and talent among female players throughout our state. This expansion allows us to offer these athletes the platform they deserve while inspiring the next generation of young women to dream bigger than ever before."

The addition of a W League team aides Hartford Athletic in reaching its goals of supporting athletes in pursuing their dreams of playing at the collegiate and professional levels, along with providing access to recruitment resources, scouting networks and professional development.

"Our W League team will bridge the crucial gap between youth and professional soccer, by maximizing the pre-professional platform that the USL has provided and create life-changing opportunities for female athletes," said Hartford Athletic COO, Michele Roux. "We're not just building a team- we're cultivating a movement that strengthens our entire soccer ecosystem."

Hartford Athletic is heavily involved in the community, primarily through its Green & Blue Foundation, which strives to enhance the quality of life for underserved people in Connecticut. The club also prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion by providing scholarships and grants specifically designed to increase access to soccer for underrepresented youth and through initiatives like the Match for a Cause that raise awareness and funds for organizations promoting equity and inclusion.

Hartford Athletic will play its home matches at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.

"Hartford Athletic's expansion into the W League is a powerful step toward building a complete pathway for athletes in Hartford," said Joel Nash, SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties. "The club's commitment to providing opportunities for women and investing in local talent will only strengthen its connection with the community, and we're excited to see Hartford welcome its new women's team next summer."

