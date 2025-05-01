North Carolina FC Travels to Pittsburgh for Rematch of Week 1 Match Up

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - North Carolina FC goes back on the road for Week 9 of the 2025 USL regular season, this time traveling to the Steel City to face off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

After winning back-to-back matches and drawing one, NCFC has dropped its last two regular season matches to New Mexico United and Miami FC. NCFC enters this week with a record of 2W-3L-2D (8 points) and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

This marks the second matchup between the two clubs this season after kicking off the 2025 season in Cary. The Week 1 matchup ended in a 1-1 draw, which saw forward Evan Conway score the first goal of the season for himself and NCFC.

Conway currently leads the team in goals this season with three and is tied for eighth in the league. The scoring does not stop there for NCFC as Oalex Anderson and Rodrigo Da Costa both have two goals, in cup play, while Rafa Mentzingen, Pedro Dolabella, Paco Craig, and Conor Donovan all have one on the season.

Goalkeeper Jake McGuire continues his quest for the 2025 Golden Glove with 20 saves on the season, which has him second in the league. McGuire has posted one clean sheet this season along with a 67.86 save percentage off 27 shots on target faced.

SCOUTING PITTSBURGH

In his second season with the club, 2024 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year and Golden Glove winner Eric Dick has continued his success from last season. Dick has 12 saves off 19 shots on target faced, posting a 63.16 save percentage and collecting two clean sheets.

Midfielder Danny Griffin has been the leader of the Hounds attack, netting two goals so far this season. Pittsburgh also saw goals from Robbie Mertz, Jorge Garcia, Bradley Sample, and Augustine Williams, who scored the equalizer in Week 1.

Pittsburgh has been on a similar path as NCFC, dropping its last two games to Charleston Battery and Loudoun United. Pittsburgh sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2W-3L-1D (7 points).

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC faces off against MLS-side Charlotte FC for the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Charlotte FC made the trip to Cary in February for a preseason friendly, which ended in a 1-0 NCFC win. This match will be streamed on Paramount+.

