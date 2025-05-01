Preview: Hounds vs. North Carolina FC

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - With an April chock full of road matches behind them, the Hounds return to their Highmark Stadium home after 35 days away to face North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

The first thing fans - and players - will notice at the field is the field itself; Saturday's match will be the first on a newly installed field at Highmark. The dimensions remain the same at 110×70, but careful eyes will notice the deeper green hue, and players likely will notice softer bounces compared the stadium's previous turf.

As to the matchup, it is the first return match of the year for the Hounds, having faced North Carolina in the season opener back on March 8.

That match ended as a 1-1 draw with Evan Conway and Augi Williams each cashing in on misplayed balls by the opposing defense to find the net. Hounds coach Bob Lilley still points to the match as one of the team's better top-to-bottom performances after the Hounds recorded more shots and chances than their opponent and held 64 percent of possession.

The Hounds continue to work toward full health, and two players who did not take part in last week's match at Detroit, Williams and Junior Etou, are expected to be available for selection Saturday, along with Bertin Jacquesson, who made his season debut off the bench last weekend.

North Carolina enters the match in very similar form to the Hounds. Both teams are 1-3 in their last four in all competitions, with the win for each coming in the U.S. Open Cup. However, to break their league skid, NCFC would have to do something neither team has done in the seven matches between the teams: win on the road.

The Hounds would like to keep that trend going in what will be only their third home match of the season. The first two went according to plan, as the Hounds have taken all six points from two home matches with a pair of Eric Dick clean sheets to their credit.

Fans at Highmark Stadium will be treated to a lighthearted night with Mascot Mania, when nearly 20 mascots from area teams will join AMO for in-game entertainment and a halftime mini-match. With a new month also comes new food specials, and May will bring seasonal offerings of a Cinco de Mayo Burger - topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños - and special nachos with chorizo and jalapeños available at the Nacho Junction stand.

Saturday's match will be carried live on KDKA+, with streaming on the KDKA website (in-market) and ESPN+. KDKA+ also will re-air the match Sunday at 1 p.m. Radio Las Palmas will carry their live Spanish broadcast available through their app an on 92.9 FM HD2.

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Riverhounds (2-3-1) vs. North Carolina FC (2-3-2)

Date: Saturday, May 3

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +120 / Draw +210 / North Carolina +220 at FanDuel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvNC and #Grittsburgh

