Rowdies Announce Week of Service in Honor of Military Appreciation Month

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the launch of the club's first Week of Service, in honor of Military Appreciation Month, culminating in the Rowdies Military Appreciation Match on Saturday, May 10 against the Charleston Battery.

The Rowdies are committed to honoring veterans and active service members, creating and supporting initiatives and programs that are grounded in respect and admiration for their service. Through partnerships with the U.S. Coast Guard, MacDill Air Force Base and Operation Military Matters, and initiatives such as the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, we hope to demonstrate our commitment to recognizing and supporting those who serve our country.

For Week of Service, the club will host three community events that either directly serve veterans or active service members or are in conjunction with military-adjacent organizations.

May 5 - Packing Party with Operation: Military Matters

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host a Packing Party at the Rowdies Training Facility, in partnership with Operation: Military Matters, with the goal of packing over 100 care packages for active service men and women on deployment.

Operation: Military Matters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sending care packages to military personnel stationed overseas. Their mission is to show our service members that they are supported and appreciated by those back home.

May 7 - Food Distribution with Feeding Tampa Bay, U.S. Coast Guard

The Tampa Bay Rowdies and the U.S. Coast Guard are partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to host a Food Distribution site at the Frank Pierce Recreation Center in South St. Petersburg. Families will be able to drive by the site and receive free groceries.

The Feeding Tampa Bay grocery distribution program brings nutritious food to those who need it most. Their goal is to serve every family, child or senior in need of a meal.

May 8 - Celebrity Chef with Homeless Empowerment Program

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will participate in the Homeless Empowerment Program's Celebrity Chef initiative, where individuals from the Rowdies organization will serve a meal to individuals in need.

Located in Clearwater, Homeless Empowerment Program seeks to cure the homeless epidemic. Since 1986, their mission has been to provide homeless and low-income families and individuals, including veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and an improved quality of life.

May 10 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Jabil, at Al Lang Stadium

The Rowdies invite all veterans and active military members to celebrate Military Appreciation Night at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, May 10. Veterans or active service members can purchase tickets at a discounted price through ID.me HERE, or contact the Rowdies Ticket Sales office for group tickets.

On gameday, fans can expect to see Al Lang Stadium dressed in traditional red, white and blue bunting and military-related content on the videoboard. The Rowdies will host the U.S. Coast Guard pre-game in the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone with a special activation for fans. Additionally, local non-profit HEAVENDROPt will have an activation inside the stadium, on the west concourse.

