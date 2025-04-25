Rowdies Partner with United Soccer Association

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the USL Championship club has entered a partnership with the United Soccer Association to offer educational resources and talent identification opportunities to the league's local member clubs.

"The Rowdies are proud to enter this exciting new partnership with the United Soccer Association," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "From our club's inception in 1975, the Rowdies have shown a commitment to fostering the growth of soccer through grassroots efforts and being a prevalent presence in our community. This partnership reaffirms that commitment. There are so many talented players and passionate coaches in our region. We want to be a resource for them in their development."

Under the partnership, coaches from clubs within the United Soccer Association will have the chance to learn directly from the Rowdies technical staff in educational courses. Top players from the top teams within the league will also be invited to a talent identification camp hosted by the Rowdies. Additionally, select league games will be played on the Rowdies home pitch at Al Lang Stadium in Downtown St. Petersburg.

The United Soccer Association is a regional affiliate league of the Florida Youth Soccer Association, operating under the wider umbrella of US Youth Soccer. Formed over 30 years ago, the United Soccer Association is a non-profit focused on providing competitive and equitable playing opportunities for its member clubs. The league consists of over 40 clubs, with more than 300 active teams.

"This agreement with the Tampa Bay Rowdies is a tremendous development for our member clubs and for the sport in general throughout the region," said United Soccer Association Executive Director Kai Velmer. "We strive to foster an inclusive league for all our teams. No matter what youth club a player represents, they should have the same access and opportunities as everyone else. We're grateful to the Rowdies for their willingness to offer these opportunities to our players and coaches."

