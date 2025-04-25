Hartford Athletic Acquire MLS Midfielder Jack Panayotou on Loan

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Jack Panayotou on loan from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Panayotou, 20, joins Hartford following a loan stint with Rhode Island FC, where he made an immediate impact by recording two assists in his debut. A Homegrown signing for the Revolution in 2023, Panayotou is a product of the club's academy and has steadily risen through the professional ranks with a reputation for vision, creativity, and technical skill.

Across his first 62 professional appearances, including over 20 with the Revolution first team in all competitions, Panayotou has totaled 20 goal contributions from midfield, registering 11 goals and 9 assists. His performances have also earned him five call-ups to the U.S. Under-23 Men's National Team Olympic player pool, further underscoring his potential on the international stage.

"Jack is a dynamic young talent who brings creativity and energy to our midfield," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "His ability to read the game and make decisive plays will be a valuable asset as we push forward this season. We're excited to integrate him into our squad and see the impact he can make."

A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Panayotou made his professional debut with New England in 2023 and has also represented the United States at the U-19 level. Known for his versatility, vision, and ability to unlock defenses, he is expected to contribute immediately to Hartford's midfield.

Hartford Athletic returns to action at 4 PM this Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium when they take on Portland Hearts of Pine in the USL's Jägermeister Cup. Tickets are on sale at hartfordathletic.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.