Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Phoenix Rising FC 4/26/25

At a glance...

A Shot at Glory: San Antonio FC enters its first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup with the contest against Phoenix. SAFC will also face Colorado Springs, New Mexico and USL League One side Union Omaha in its three group stages to compete for the chance to move onto the knockout stage and win another trophy.

Comeback Kings: San Antonio overcame another 0-2 deficit vs. Colorado Springs on Wednesday to take a 3-2 victory, marking the second multi-goal comeback this season after its 3-2 win over Lexington in Week 4.

A Balanced Attack: Midfielder Mohamed Omar scored San Antonio's game-tying goal Wednesday against Colorado Springs, becoming the eighth different scorer for SAFC this season. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson and Alex Greive have all scored multiple goals for SAFC, with Hernandez leading the team with four.

---------------

What to Know - USL Jägermeister Cup:

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament, the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Six group winners and two wild cards will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

---------------

What they had to say:

Midfielder Mohamed Omar

(On the team kicking off the Jägermeister Cup...)

"It's another trophy that we can win, so let's go win it. That's the best way to put it. I mean on paper, you know, cup football might bring that added intensity, or maybe that extra bite to a game like that, just because it's win or go home, but I think in this format, we're just going to go out there and try and win every game in the group, because like I said, it's another trophy to win, and we want to win that trophy.

Assistant Coach Fredy Herrera

(On what it will take to beat Phoenix in the opening group-stage match...)

"Work. A lot of work. We have plenty of players prepared for that game, and like I told you guys last match, we're planning ahead of time, and we already know who's going to be part of it. We played Phoenix a couple games ago, so we have pretty good idea of what we're doing for this game."

---------------

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #1 - San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium : Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-2-0 (15 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

Phoenix Rising FC: 1-3-3 (6 pts; 12th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series : San Antonio will look to avenge its first loss of the season, as Phoenix defeated SAFC in a 2-1 win at Toyota Field earlier this month. Phoenix leads the all-time series 7-6-3, with San Antonio aiming for its first win over Rising since July 6, 2024.

