Match Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Open New Chapter in USL Jägermeister Cup

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC begin USL Jägermeister Cup play on Saturday, April 26 as they head to Sherman, Texas to take on Texoma FC at 6 p.m. MT at Sherman Bearcat Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT TEXOMA FC - SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025 @ 6 P.M. MT - SHERMAN BOBCAT STADIUM - SHERMAN, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

Locomotive picked up a road point on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in their third match in seven days. Robert Coronado turned in his first goal of the season for Los Locos after a beautiful setup from Amando Moreno. Locomotive were up a man for nearly the entire second half, but none of their 12 shots became a match winner.

Los Locos have won its first three matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history, including a penalty shootout victory over rivals New Mexico United in the Third Round. Los Locos will travel to face Austin FC on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This is the first time Locomotive will take on an MLS side in an official competition.

This is the second year of the USL Jägermeister Cup after it launched last season in USL League One. Teams were geographically split into six groups that feature six or seven teams. Every club will play four matches, two home and two away. These matches have been built into the regular season schedule which has now been condensed from 34 to 30 matches. The six group winners advance to the knockout round beginning on August 20 while the last two spots in that quarterfinal round will be awarded to the highest scoring teams in group play. Unlike regular season matches, Jägermeister Cup matches will not end without a victor. If tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to a penalty shootout which promises more excitement in the tournament.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Daniel Carter: Carter has been out of the lineup since suffering a concussion in Locomotive's U.S. Open Cup victory against New Mexico United. In that competition, he has scored in the last two matches and looks to bring that success to a new tournament.

G Sebastian Mora Mora: In U.S. Open Cup play, Mora Mora has come up big for Los Locos when his team has needed him most. After a shutout against Ventura County FC in the Second Round, he reeled off key late saves in regulation against New Mexico United before a massive penalty stop in the shootout to help secure the win for Locomotive.

M Robert Coronado: After returning to the lineup, Coronado was all over the pitch for Locomotive against Colorado Springs earning a USL Championship Team of the Week selection. He created a team-high five chances and 22 passes in the final third while also winning three of four duels. His first goal of the season in the 13th minute off a beautiful run from Amando Moreno came just 109 seconds after the hosts opened the scoring.

OPPONENT INFO: Texoma FC

This will be the first match between these two clubs. Texoma FC is in their first season in USL League One. The club is looking for its first ever win after an 0-4-1 start to the season.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

In four home games this season, Los Locos have scored 13 goals, the most in club history. Locomotive have scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and eight goals in the first half, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on playing three matches in seven days:

"It was a tough week for us, but I would say it was more positive than negative. The response from the team for the US Open Cup was really positive. I recognize the effort and the sacrifice of the players. The team is improving in all aspects, and we're moving forward now. It's good to rest a little bit and recover as we prepare for the game against Texoma FC."

Cabrera on Open Cup victory against New Mexico United:

"I think it's a good lesson for them to continue believing in what we've been doing and to continue improving in our game, individually and collectively. They understand that all the players we have in this roster are going to be used, and they need to perform at that level. When we have a team that has changes or substitutions and they don't drop the level of the team, that is important to keep the same intensity and mentality."

Cabrera on approach for USL Jägermeister Cup:

"We need to take care of business. At the end is when we have to make our judgments or change our approach. We're going to play with a good motivation understanding that there are three points on the table for us. We respect Texoma, but we have to go for those three points."

Amando Moreno on playing Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup:

"This will be good for us. It's going to help players that have never played at the next level to see what the difference is and where they may need to improve. I think us being able to play in the Cup as long as possible is really going to help us out long term."

Moreno on synergy with attacking unit:

"We've been able to find a good chemistry together. It's not something that we talk about much. We just find each other on the field. They know how to make certain movements, and it's good because it's organic. It's not something that we're trying to force, and it feels really good."

