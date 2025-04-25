D.C. United Loans Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC
April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the end of the 2025 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Tubbs at any point during the season.
Tubbs made 15 MLS appearances (7 starts) for the Black-and-Red in his debut season in 2024, amassing 549 minutes with an 87.7% passing accuracy and 17 aerial duels. His last appearance for the club was on Oct. 5, 2024, in a 2-1 win against the New England Revolution.
The defender joined D.C. United on Dec. 21, 2023, after being acquired from Atlanta United [LEARN MORE]. Tubbs made his Black-and-Red debut on May 11, 2024, coming on as an 81st-minute substitute in a 3-2 away win against Atlanta United. His first start came on June 1, 2024, against Toronto FC where he won a penalty in the 91st minute to secure a 2-2 draw. In one season with D.C. United, Tubbs appeared in 16 total matches across all competitions playing 566 minutes.
Prior to joining the Black-and-Red, Tubbs played for Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship. His professional debut came on July 28, 2019, when he came on as a 71st minute substitute against North Carolina FC. Tubb's first start came on Aug. 24, 2019, against Hartford Athletic. He made 10 starts in his 12 appearances with ATL UTD 2.
