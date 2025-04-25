Switchbacks FC and Koa Santos Mutually Terminate Contract

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC defender Koa Santos

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the club and Koa Santos have mutually terminated his contract.

"I'm very grateful for the year and a half I've spent here in the springs," said Koa Santos. "Being a part of the first championship in this club's history is something I'll always cherish and was truly an unforgettable experience. Excited for what's to come, and I wish the guys and staff nothing but the best."

This defender joined the Switchbacks back in November of 2023. Throughout his time with the club, he has made 28 appearances, amassing 2,002 minutes of playing time. Demonstrating his defensive prowess, he has recorded 46 clearances while maintaining a passing accuracy of 76.3%.

"We appreciate Koa's great effort throughout his time here and during the championship run," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We want to wish him all the best."

