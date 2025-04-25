First half penalty kick separates sides in rivalry rematch

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 2-1, in a rival rematch against Charlotte Independence in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

NCFC outshot the visitors 18-6, but could not find a second-half equalizer.

Christian Chaney opened the scoring for Charlotte on the breakaway in the 10' after Omar Ciss found the striker in behind with a splitting pass.

Luis Alvarez doubled the visitor's advantage in the 25' from the penalty spot.

Oalex Anderson brought NCFC back within one in the 27', finding the back of the net against the Independence in back-to-back matches. Mikey Maldonado clipped the ball over the Charlotte defense, allowing Anderson to run under the lofted pass and take it around the keeper.

Match Notes:

Anderson's goal was his second of the season and 39th of his NCFC career in all competitions, extending his record as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "Obviously disappointed. The group responded after going down two goals and then getting one back immediately. We were creating chances all night but you can't expect to be successful when we give up two goals in the fashion that we did."

John Bradford on Oalex Anderson: "There is no question that he is going to be important for us this year and he is going to find goals. It is good to have him in these extra competitions, the Jägermeister Cup, be able to get on the scoresheet and hopefully that carries over."

Rafa Mentzingen on the USL Jägermeister Cup: "It is really good. It shows the growth for USL. It shows how tight the levels are."

Pedro Dolabella: "We made two mistakes in the first half, which cost us the game. It is not because we didn't fight hard enough. You can see how much we ran today. We take this very seriously."

Up Next:

NCFC goes back on the road for Week 8 of the regular season, this time visiting the Steel City to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, with the first ending in a 1-1 draw to kickoff the 2025 season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Trevor Mulqueen; Patrick Burner (Jaden Servania - 73'), Bryce Washington, Conor Donovan © (Triston Hodge - 83'), Justin Malou, Rafa Mentzingen; Mikey Maldonado, Louis Perez; Pedro Dolabella, Adam Luckhurst (Evan Conway - 46'), Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa - 73')

Subs Not Used: Collin Martin, Akira Fitzgerald, Raheem Somersall, Finn Sundstrom, Jayson Quintanilla

CLT (4-2-3-1): Matt Levy, Fabrice Ngah (Alfredo Midence - 68'), Nick Spielman, Javen Romero, Clay Dimick ©; Luis Álvarez (Nathan Gray - 89'), Bachir Ndiaye; Anton Sorenson, Omar Ciss (Christopher Jaime - 68'), Rafael Jauregui (Souaibou Marou - 89'); Christian Chaney

Subs Not Used: Pele Ousmanou, Drew Romig, Ogenyi Onazi

Score:

NCFC: 1

CLT: 2

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 27' (M. Maldonado)

CLT: C. Chaney - 10' (O. Ciss), L. Alvarez - 25' (PK)

Cautions:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 72'

CLT: O. Ciss - 28', R. Jauregui - 65', M. Levy - 90' + 4', C. Chaney - 90' + 4'

Ejections:

NCFC: M. Maldonado - 86'

CLT: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,428

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.