What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Richmond in the USL Jägermeister Cup

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

On Saturday, it may be time to raise a glass and say "cheers" as Louisville City FC hosts the Richmond Kickers at Lynn Family Stadium in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the newly expanded inter-league tournament which mixes teams from both the USL Championship and USL League One. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

This is the tournament's second edition, but the first since it expanded to include all 24 second-division Championship alongside the 14 teams from the third-division USL League One.

Saturday's game will be LouCity's first taste of the USL Jägermeister Cup. As a separate competition, results in the tournament do not count toward the regular season standings or positioning for the USL Championship playoffs.

The 38-team field is split into six groups. Each team will take part in four group stage matches followed by a knockout tournament. Two wild card teams and the six group winners will be poured into a draw in the knockout stage.

LouCity plays in Group Five alongside Richmond and the Charlotte Independence of League One plus the Championship's Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC and North Carolina FC.

LouCity is unbeaten through seven games this season across all competitions. The team enters Saturday off a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Tampa Bay Rowdies last weekend - the club's first win at Tampa Bay since 2018.

Richmond is in fourth place in the USL League One standings with a 3-3-1 record. The Kickers are the highest-scoring team in the league with 14 goals, led by Darwin Espinal who is tied for the Golden Boot lead with five. Last time out, the Kickers dropped points at home in a 4-4 tie with Westchester SC.

As part of the USL Jägermeister Cup, Saturday's game could include a penalty kick shootout. If the two teams are tied at the end of the 90 minutes, each team will earn a point in the group standings and the game will move to penalties. The shootout winner will earn an additional point.

Perhaps fittingly, the matchup takes place on College Night at Lynn Family Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and water. After the game, fans can take part in a silent disco and party games in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone. As with every LouCity game, student tickets are $8.

For tickets and more information, visit loucity.com/collegenight.

Follow Along

- The game will air live locally on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or ESPN+ for national coverage.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Trophy on the line: The USL Jägermeister Cup is one of four competitions LouCity is taking part in this season along with the USL Championship's regular season and playoffs, as well as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. If the USL Championship Eastern Conference title is also included, there are a total of five trophies LouCity could win this season.

Team of the Week: After scoring against Tampa Bay last weekend, LouCity midfielder Taylor Davila was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, the 24-year-old's second appearance this season. He also was selected to for the accolade in week three following LouCity's home-opening win over Loudoun United in March. Overall, LouCity players have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week four times this season.

Little brother: LouCity is 3-0-0 all-time against USL League One opposition. Since the league formed in 2019, LouCity has defeated the Chattanooga Red Wolves, Greenville Triumph and Lexington SC, all in the U.S. Open Cup. LouCity outscored those League One opponents 5-1 in those games. All three games were played at Lynn Family Stadium.

Play it again, Sam: LouCity forward Sam Gleadle has scored in back-to-back games, first against Loudoun United in the U.S. Open Cup and at the Tampa Bay Rowdies in regular season action. It's the first time he's had a goal in consecutive games with LouCity and the first time overall since June 2023 when he was a member of Monterey Bay FC. Gleadle also registered an assist against the Rowdies.

Long time, no see: LouCity and Richmond have met nine times previously but not since 2018. The Kickers were original members of the USL Championship but voluntarily dropped down to League One for the 2019 season. LouCity is unbeaten against Richmond and leads the all-time series 7-2-0, out-scoring the Kickers 20-3. LouCity won the last meeting, 6-0, on August 25, 2018.

Pour me another: While this is LouCity's first sip at the USL Jägermeister Cup, it's not Richmond's. In 2024, only USL League One clubs took part in the inaugural tournament and the Kickers finished in third place out of four teams in the East Group, failing to advance to the knockout stage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.