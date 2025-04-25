Detroit City Football Club to Make 2025 Jägermeister Debut on Saturday, Hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 4 p.m.

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club makes its debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup this Saturday against Eastern Conference opponent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match after securing a 2-0 victory over Rhode Island FC last weekend. An early red card in the sixth minute for Rhode Island allowed Detroit City to play most of the match a man up, and they took advantage of this as Darren Smith scored both goals for Detroit, putting Le Rouge in third place in the Eastern Conference.

For the second weekend in a row, forward Darren Smith has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. In addition to putting his two shots on goal into the back of the net, Smith also completed 77% of his passes and created three chances. Smith is now the joint Golden Boot leader in the USL Championship, currently tied with Loudoun United midfielder Abdellatif Aboukoura with six goals.

This weekend marks Detroit City's debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Established in 2024, the Cup has expanded this season to include all 38 USL Championship and USL League One teams. Teams have been divided into six groups, and each team will play two matches at home and two on the road against teams from their group. All group stage matches will occur on the final weekend of the month, starting this weekend and ending July 26. After four games, the team at the top of the group based on points will advance to the knockout phase, along with the two second-place teams that scored the most goals in their group. The knockout games will continue until the final, which is scheduled for October 4.

Every cup match must have a winner, meaning matches tied at the end of regulation go directly to a penalty shootout. Wins in regulation earn 3 points. Shootout wins earn 2 points. Shootout losses earn 1 point, and a loss in regulation gets zero.

Detroit City's group includes USL Championship sides Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Rhode Island FC, and USL League One sides Portland Hearts of Pine and Westchester SC. Later in the competition, Le Rouge will take on Portland Hearts of Pine and Hartford Athletic on the road and Westchester SC at home.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds enter this match in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind Detroit City. The Riverhounds have lost two consecutive league matches coming into this weekend, most recently to league leaders Loudoun United, 2-1, last weekend. After going down 1-0 in the first half, Jorge Garcia leveled the game in the 71st minute for Pittsburgh, but a red card to Luke Biasi five minutes later gave Loudoun a man advantage for the rest of the match, which they capitalized on, scoring the winner in the 82nd minute.

These two sides have played seven times since Detroit joined the USL Championship. Pittsburgh has claimed two victories in the series, including one last season in Pittsburgh. Four draws have taken place in the series, and the only win Detroit City has claimed came in the 2023 USL Championship playoffs, where DCFC pulled off the stunning 1-0 victory.

Detroit City heads on the road for the next three weekends. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium on May 24th to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

