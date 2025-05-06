Another Chance at Open Cup Magic: Detroit City FC Hits the Road to Take on Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in Round of 32 on Wednesday Night

Bridgeview, IL - Detroit City Football Club returns to Lamar Hunt US Open Cup action this Wednesday, as they travel to Illinois to face off against the Chicago Fire from Major League Soccer in the Round of 32. Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Le Rouge comes into this match off a 2-2 draw on the road to Indy Eleven on Saturday night. Detroit City would take an early lead off a Connor Rutz goal in the second minute. Darren Smith would double the Detroit advantage in the 15th minute. Indy answered in the 27th minute with an Elvis Amoh goal, and after going down to ten men in the 60th minute, it would be Amoh again, as he scored the equalizer in the 67th minute.

DCFC advanced to the Round of 32 in the US Open Cup off a 3-1 victory over USL League One side Westchester SC last month. Morey Doner, Jeciel Cedeño, and Darren Smith all would find the back of the net in the second half, leading Detroit to the Round of 32 for the third time in club history, with all three appearances coming within the past four seasons.

Detroit City has faced off against an MLS side three times in the US Open Cup. 2022 would see Le Rouge defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1 at Keyworth Stadium. Minnesota United FC would come to Keyworth Stadium in 2023, where they would walk away with a 3-1 victory. And last year, Le Rouge traveled to Houston to take on the defending US Open Cup Champion Houston Dynamo, where DCFC would pull off a victory in penalties, capped off with goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña converting the winner.

Chicago Fire enters this match in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference. First-year head coach Gregg Berhalter has been having a difficult run of form lately, as the Fire have not won since March 22, a 3-1 victory at BC Place against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Chicago comes into this match off a 0-0 draw against Orlando City FC on Saturday. In the final 54 minutes, Chicago played down a man, as Chris Brady picked up a red card in the 36th minute.

The Chicago Fire has a rich history in the U.S. Open Cup. The 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 champions hold the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the competition. They are also tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team.

The winner of this match will face the Rhode Island FC-New England Revolution winner in the Round of 16, which will take place on May 20-21.

Detroit's road trip continues Saturday as they travel to Connecticut to face Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium on May 24th to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

