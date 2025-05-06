Amoh USLC "Team of the Week" after 2nd Straight Brace

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh is on the USL Championship Team of the Week for weeks 8/9 after scoring two goals for the second consecutive match to rally his team to a 2-2 draw against USL Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC at Carroll Stadium on Saturday.

Amoh, who made his first start of the season, has scored five goals in his last three matches, including back-to-back braces at Forward Madison FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup on April 26 and Saturday. He recorded his first Indy Eleven goal the previous match vs. Charleston Battery on April 19.

With his team trailing 2-0 in the 27th minute last Saturday, Amoh stole an attempted pass back towards goalkeeper Carlos Herrera, turned and fired a shot into the top left corner.

The Boys in Blue were playing down a man in the 66th minute when Amoh struck again after a long ball from Ben Ofeimu was headed by captain Aodhan Quinn to Amoh, who took a quick dribble and fired a shot that hit the inside of the left post and went in to make it 2-2. It marked the first Boys in Blue goal playing a man down since July 1, 2023 vs. San Diego Loyal SC.

In the match, the 33-year-old Amoh led the team in shots (2), shots on target (2), and successful dribbles (2), he shared team honors in tackles won (2), and he won nine duels.

On the season, Amoh is tied for 12th in the USLC in goals (3), and he is one of four players who scored two goals in the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup (earning "Team of the Round" honors). The Kumasi, Ghana, native now has 45 career goals in 140 USLC regular season and playoff appearances.

Indy Eleven travels to MLS side Philadelphia Union tomorrow at 7:30 pm in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Paramount+. A year ago, the Boys in Blue recorded their first victory vs. an MLS team with a 2-1 road win at Atlanta United in the quarterfinals to advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time.

Indy Eleven's next home match is "Women in Sports Night" on Wednesday, May 28 vs. Hartford Athletic at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season (pro-rated), Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

