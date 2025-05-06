Freddy Kleemann Earns Third Team of the Week Selection

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced the Week 8/9 Team of the Week. With another stout defensive performance in Sunday's victory over regional rival Oakland Roots, Republic FC centerback Freddy Kleemann earned his third selection of the season.

Kleemann's career-high 16 clearances played a key role in helping the Indomitable Club secure its first regular season shutout, and second straight across all competitions. After Sacramento took the lead in the 48th minute, a team defensive effort held Oakland without a shot on target for the remainder of the match. Kleemann also won four of five aerial duels and completed 19 of 21 passes (91%).

Through nine weeks of league play, Freddy has played in every minute and leads the league in both aerial duels won (47) and clearances (65). On March 28, he tied the USL's all-time record with 17 aerial duels won to earn his first career Team of the Week honor. He now leads the club with three selections this season.

Republic FC will be back in action tomorrow night with a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes. It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Northern California clubs, with Sacramento advancing in the last two head-to-heads. Kickoff from Pay Pal Park is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

