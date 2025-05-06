NCFC falls to intrastate rival in U.S. Open Cup
May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 4-1, in extra time against MLS club Charlotte FC in the Round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
After a scoreless initial 90', the intrastate rivals found their scoring boots in extra time. Charlotte was the first to strike, breaking the deadlock in the 97', but the lead was short lived.
Rafa Mentzingen struck back for NCFC just two minutes later, curling a left-footed shot in the back of the net in the 99'.
Charlotte retook the lead in the 104' behind a towering header from Patrick Agyemang. Nikola Petkovic and Kerwin Vargas added goals late in extra time to seal the game.
Match Notes:
The match went to extra time after a scoreless 90'.
With the loss, NCFC's 2025 U.S. Open Cup campaign ends in the Round of 32.
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns to regular season play, hosting Orange County SC on Friday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. OCSC posts a record of 3W-3L-1D and sits in seventh in the Western Conference standings with 10 points. Tickets for the match are available here.
Box Score
NCFC (5-2-3): Akira Fitzgerald; Jaden Servania, Triston Hodge (Finn Sundstrom - 106'), Conor Donovan ©, Bryce Washington, Patrick Burner (Rafa Mentzingen - 76'); Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 76'); Louis Perez (Adam Luckhurst - 110'), Rodrigo Da Costa (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 76'), Oalex Anderson
Subs Not Used: Trevor Mulqueen, Justin Malou
CLT (4-3-3): David Bingham; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Andrew Privett, Bill Tuiloma © (Tim Ream - 106'), Nicholas Scardina (Jack Neeley - 106'); Iuri Tavares (Brandt Bronico - 86'), Eryk Williamson (Nikola Petkovic - 102'), Djibril Diani; Kerwin Vargas, Tyger Smalls (Liel Abada - 86'), Idan Toklomati (Patrick Agyemang - 78')
Subs Not Used: George Marks
Score:
NCFC: 1
CLT: 4
Goals:
NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 99'
CLT: L. Abada - 97' (N. Scardina), P. Agyemang - 104' (D. Diani), N. Petkovich - 119' (K. Vargas), K. Vargas - 120' (P. Agyemang)
Cautions:
NCFC: B. Washington - 59'
CLT: D. Diani - 14', I. Toklomati - 34', B. Tuiloma - 36', J. Marshall-Rutty - 111', K. Vargas - 120'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
CLT: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 4,155
Images from this story
|
Collin Martin of North Carolina FC with possession
(Greg Ng)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2025
