Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Two years after knocking off a pair of MLS teams on the way to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, the Hounds have a chance to repeat the feat with a home match against New York City FC.

A favorable draw placed the Hounds at home for the contest, a much needed respite after playing for consecutive road matches in April. But more so than the venue or the opponent, the Hounds are concerned with their own form after dropping four of the last five matches in all competitions.

Back in the mix for selection Wednesday are defender Luke Biasi, who served a one-match suspension last Saturday against North Carolina, and midfielder Robbie Mertz, who is back in training after missing a brief spell with a concussion. Add in Bertin Jacquesson, who has appeared in the past two matches off the bench, and Brigham Larsen, who also made his return to the field last weekend, and the Hounds are as close to healthy as they have been all season.

With that in mind, the Hounds will be looking to get forward and create more chances, having not scored in nearly 200 minutes since Jorge Garcia's wonder strike at Loudoun.

For New York, rest will also be a consideration having just played on Sunday, and perhaps the biggest question will be who leads the forward line for NYCFC. Julián Fernández got the start and an early game-winning tally in the team's 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati, while Alonso Martínez leads NYCFC with six goals on the season. Coach Pascal Jansen could use either player, or have one or both come off the bench, depending how he wants to approach the match.

Neither club has advanced beyond the quarterfinal round in the Open Cup, and a win would put them one step closer to equaling that mark. The winner of the match advances to face the winner between the Philadelphia Union (MLS) and Indy Eleven (USLC) in the Round of 16 on May 20-21. That match will be at the Union, should they advance, while the Hounds would host Indy, should that be the matchup.

The contest will be one of this round's nationally televised matches, airing live on CBS Sports Network. Streaming will be available through Paramount+, and the Hounds again will have a Spanish-language radio broadcast courtesy of Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Riverhounds vs. New York City FC

Date: Wednesday, May 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds (after 90 minutes): Hounds +240 / Draw +250 / New York -105 at FanDuel

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Paramount+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #USOC2025, #PITvNYC and #Grittsburgh

