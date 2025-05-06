Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC
May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Two years after knocking off a pair of MLS teams on the way to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, the Hounds have a chance to repeat the feat with a home match against New York City FC.
A favorable draw placed the Hounds at home for the contest, a much needed respite after playing for consecutive road matches in April. But more so than the venue or the opponent, the Hounds are concerned with their own form after dropping four of the last five matches in all competitions.
Back in the mix for selection Wednesday are defender Luke Biasi, who served a one-match suspension last Saturday against North Carolina, and midfielder Robbie Mertz, who is back in training after missing a brief spell with a concussion. Add in Bertin Jacquesson, who has appeared in the past two matches off the bench, and Brigham Larsen, who also made his return to the field last weekend, and the Hounds are as close to healthy as they have been all season.
With that in mind, the Hounds will be looking to get forward and create more chances, having not scored in nearly 200 minutes since Jorge Garcia's wonder strike at Loudoun.
For New York, rest will also be a consideration having just played on Sunday, and perhaps the biggest question will be who leads the forward line for NYCFC. Julián Fernández got the start and an early game-winning tally in the team's 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati, while Alonso Martínez leads NYCFC with six goals on the season. Coach Pascal Jansen could use either player, or have one or both come off the bench, depending how he wants to approach the match.
Neither club has advanced beyond the quarterfinal round in the Open Cup, and a win would put them one step closer to equaling that mark. The winner of the match advances to face the winner between the Philadelphia Union (MLS) and Indy Eleven (USLC) in the Round of 16 on May 20-21. That match will be at the Union, should they advance, while the Hounds would host Indy, should that be the matchup.
The contest will be one of this round's nationally televised matches, airing live on CBS Sports Network. Streaming will be available through Paramount+, and the Hounds again will have a Spanish-language radio broadcast courtesy of Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.
Tickets for the contest are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.
Match info
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
Riverhounds vs. New York City FC
Date: Wednesday, May 7
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Highmark Stadium
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Odds (after 90 minutes): Hounds +240 / Draw +250 / New York -105 at FanDuel
TV: CBS Sports Network
Streaming: Paramount+
Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter
Match hashtags: #USOC2025, #PITvNYC and #Grittsburgh
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2025
- NCFC falls to intrastate rival in U.S. Open Cup - North Carolina FC
- U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Houston Dynamo FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Another Chance at Open Cup Magic: Detroit City FC Hits the Road to Take on Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in Round of 32 on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Jose Earthquakes (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Amoh USLC "Team of the Week" after 2nd Straight Brace - Indy Eleven
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Third Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- Collin Smith Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 8/9 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 9; Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Niyongabire Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Spot - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Niyongabire Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution: May 7, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Open Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Orlando City - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Minnesota in U.S. Open Cup - Louisville City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Ydrach Heads Hounds to Win over MLS Foe
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC
- Hounds Served Well by Home Field against MLS
- NC Sends Hounds to First Home Defeat
- NC Sends Hounds to First Home Defeat