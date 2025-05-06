San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Richard Sanchez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench after recording a clean sheet on the road against Rhode Island FC Saturday.

Sanchez turned in a stellar performance for SAFC between the posts against Rhode Island, posting a season-high five saves against the home side. The shot stopper also made 10 recoveries in his third clean sheet of the season, and his trio of shutouts is tied for third-most in the league.

Sanchez is the fifth different SAFC player to earn a weekly recognition this season, bringing the team's total to seven awards.

SAFC returns home to face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 8/9

GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Louie Perez, North Carolina FC

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery

M - Pacifique Niyongabire, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Elvis Amoh, Indy Eleven

F - Lyam MacKinnon, Orange County SC

Coach - Wilmer Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

Bench - Richard Sanchez (SA), Collin Smith (PHX), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Frank Daroma (ELP), Jansen Wilson (LOU), Francisco Bonfiglio (MIA)

