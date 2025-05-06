San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Richard Sanchez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench after recording a clean sheet on the road against Rhode Island FC Saturday.
Sanchez turned in a stellar performance for SAFC between the posts against Rhode Island, posting a season-high five saves against the home side. The shot stopper also made 10 recoveries in his third clean sheet of the season, and his trio of shutouts is tied for third-most in the league.
Sanchez is the fifth different SAFC player to earn a weekly recognition this season, bringing the team's total to seven awards.
SAFC returns home to face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 8/9
GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC
D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC
D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery
D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC
M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Louie Perez, North Carolina FC
M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery
M - Pacifique Niyongabire, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Elvis Amoh, Indy Eleven
F - Lyam MacKinnon, Orange County SC
Coach - Wilmer Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC
Bench - Richard Sanchez (SA), Collin Smith (PHX), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Frank Daroma (ELP), Jansen Wilson (LOU), Francisco Bonfiglio (MIA)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2025
- NCFC falls to intrastate rival in U.S. Open Cup - North Carolina FC
- U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Houston Dynamo FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Another Chance at Open Cup Magic: Detroit City FC Hits the Road to Take on Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in Round of 32 on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Jose Earthquakes (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Amoh USLC "Team of the Week" after 2nd Straight Brace - Indy Eleven
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Third Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- Collin Smith Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 8/9 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 9; Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Niyongabire Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Spot - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Niyongabire Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution: May 7, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Open Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Orlando City - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Minnesota in U.S. Open Cup - Louisville City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Splits Points with Rhode Island FC in 0-0 Draw
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Rhode Island FC 5/3/25
- San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC 1-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Phoenix Rising FC 4/26/25