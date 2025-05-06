Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 9; Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma Named to Team of the Week

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Andy Cabrera was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 9 after his and the club's first hat trick against New Mexico United last Saturday. Gabi Torres and Frank Daroma also earned nods to the Team of the Week after standout performances in the 3-0 victory at Southwest University Park while head coach Wilmer Cabrera was also named as Coach of the Week.

ANDY CABRERA

Cabrera was nothing short of exceptional on Saturday night as he collected his first professional hat trick in Derby Del Camino Real. This extends a superb stretch for the forward as he has now scored seven goals in his last seven matches.

"Getting a good result at home is exactly what we needed," Cabrera said. "We were able to find the net tonight which made a huge difference. We have a great attacking group that connects well up top which helps us work together."

GABI TORRES

Torres was a constant presence in the Locomotive midfield Saturday night on both ends creating three chances and recording three interceptions. He also assisted Cabrera's first goal with a cross from left side of the box that set up his opening header.

FRANK DAROMA

Like Torres, Daroma was a maestro in the midfield at the weekend completing 29 of 30 passes while also winning five of six duels. Additionally, he slotted a through ball right into the feet of Cabrera who finished it off for his third goal of the night.

WILMER CABRERA

Cabrera orchestrated his team's best performance of the season on Saturday with his gameplan in the rubber match of Derby Del Camino Real. His embrace of his son as he was subbed off late in the match was a heartwarming sign.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 8/9

GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Louie Perez, North Carolina FC

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery

M - Pacifique Niyongabire, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Elvis Amoh, Indy Eleven

F - Lyam MacKinnon, Orange County SC

Coach - Wilmer Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

Bench - Richard Sánchez (SA), Collin Smith (PHX), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Frank Daroma (ELP), Jansen Wilson (LOU), Francisco Bonfiglio (MIA)

