El Paso Locomotive FC Grab Pair of Points to Begin USL Jägermeister Cup Play

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SHERMAN, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC managed two points in their USL Jägermeister Cup debut against Texoma FC, winning in penalties 0(6)-0(5) in Sherman, Texas at Historic Bearcat Stadium.

El Paso controlled over 67 percent of possession in the opening half, but it was the hosts who led with five shots to three for Locomotive. A glove save from Sebastian Mora Mora late in the half kept things scoreless at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half as the visitors held nearly 70 percent of possession with the hosts creating more chances. Locomotive had 44 final third entries in the final 45 minutes but could not find the back of the net in regulation.

Robert Coronado saw his attempt from the spot saved to begin the penalty shootout, but after that, Los Locos would convert six straight and take advantage of two Texoma penalties sailing wide to get the shootout victory.

GAME NOTES

Omar Mora made his first professional start and his first for Locomotive.

FORECAST: 79ºF, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

Penalties

ELP Coronado - Miss

TXO Kilwein - Make

ELP Alfaro - Make

TXO Perkins - Miss

ELP Ruiz - Make

TXO Padila - Make

ELP Cabrera - Make

TXO Asante - Make

ELP Ortiz - Make

TXO Spangler - Make

ELP Rodriguez - Make

TXO Ramos - Make

ELP Moreno - Make

TXO Jawneh - Miss

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-2) Sebastian Mora Mora, Noah Dollenmayer (Emiliano Rodriguez 90'), Tony Alfaro, Bryan Romero (Alvaro Quezada 45'), Arturo Ortiz-C, Kofi Twumasi, Ricky Ruiz, Robert Coronado, Daniel Carter (Amando Moreno 57'), Omar Mora ((Andy Cabrera 45'), Tumi Moshobane (Beto Avila 57')

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Raul Vazquez

TXO - (5-2-1-2) Javier Garcia, Ozzie Ramos, Reid Valentine, Patrick Staszewski, Angelo Calfo (Preston Kilwein 57'), Dane Domic (Philip Spengler 66'), Will Perkins, Solomon Asanté, Maciej Bortniczuk (Lamin Jawneh 66'), Leland Gray, Donald Benamma (Brayan Padilla 57')

Subs Not Used: Teddy Baker, Jon Jordan, Aren Seeger

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Bryan Romero (Yellow) 14', Kofi Twumasi (Yellow) 87', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 90'+2'

TXO - Will Perkins (Yellow) 66', Lamin Jawneh (Yellow) 85'

MATCH STATS: ELP | TXO

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 31|69

SHOTS: 5|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|1

SAVES: 1|4

FOULS: 19|19

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 7|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home after a month-long absence for Derby Del Camino Real against New Mexico United on Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ along with kvia.com while airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

