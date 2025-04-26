New Mexico United Beats Union Omaha, 2-0, in Jägermeister Cup Debut
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United earned yet another clean sheet on Saturday night, shutting out reigning USL League One winners Union Omaha by a 2-0 score in front of 9,495 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Talen Maples scored from the penalty spot, and Marlon Vargas put the icing on the cake in second half stoppage time to see United take all three points in their first ever Jägermeister Cup match.
Things were fairly buttoned up defensively in the early going in this one. Half an hour in, the two clubs had totaled a combined 0.03 xG, with just one shot on goal between them. The only chance of the first half hour came off the foot of former United midfielder Isidro Martinez, who caught United's Alex Tambakis off his line and fired from midfield. The long-range shot hit off the crossbar, allowing Tambakis to clear the danger.
But the breakthrough came in the 42nd minute, as United' Marlon Vargas was brought down in the Omaha box, earning a penalty for the Black & Yellow. McKinze Gaines initially collected the ball, before handing off to captain Talen Maples, who slotted home from the spot for a 1-0 lead.
The goal opened the game up in the extreme. In the second half, United continued to push the pace, and Omaha had no choice but to open up and attempt to score a goal of their own. That open play favored the home side, as United totaled a season-high 3.77 xG, 18 shots, and 12 shots on goal. Several United players had big chances turned aside by Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, who was terrific on the evening. But in the 94th minute, Vargas took a terrific through ball from Mukwelle Akale and passed into the back of the net for the final 2-0 scoreline.
