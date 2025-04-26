FC Tulsa Falls in Penalty Kicks Against One Knoxville SC to Open USL Jägermeister Cup

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa fell in penalty kicks, 2(2)-2(4), to One Knoxville SC in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday night.

With the result, FC Tulsa will continue its pursuit of points in Group 3, while One Knoxville SC earned three points in the group stage. Six clubs are competing in Group 3 across four group-play matches. After Saturday's contest at Covenant Health Park, marking the venue's debut match, FC Tulsa will return to Cup action on May 31 against Birmingham Legion FC.

FC Tulsa struck early with its fastest goal of the season, as Taylor Calheira found the net just two minutes into the match off an assist from Boubacar Diallo. Calheira dribbled up the center of the pitch, pulled the goalkeeper off his line near the penalty arc, and calmly slotted a right-footed shot into the open net. The tally marked Calheira's sixth goal across all competitions, following a brace effort and a Team of the Week nod in his previous outing.

One Knoxville SC leveled the match in the 34th minute. Goalkeeper Sean Lewis launched a long ball from his box into the attacking third, where Stávros Zarokóstas collected it along the right wing. Zarokóstas drove to the endline and whipped a cross into the center of the area for Mikkel Gøling, who finished with a first-time strike.

At halftime, both sides had recorded seven shots and four corner kicks, with One Knoxville SC holding a slight 52.7% edge in possession. The second half opened with a milestone for FC Tulsa, as defender Lucas Stauffer made his club debut.

One Knoxville SC took a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute. Kempes Tekiela earned a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box by Abdoulaye Cissoko, and converted with a low shot to the left side past goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda.

FC Tulsa was reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute after Lamar Batista received his second yellow card of the match.

Despite the setback, FC Tulsa found a late equalizer deep into stoppage time. In the final minute, Abdoulaye Cissoko's towering header redirected a long ball into the box, where Al Hassan Toure pounced and fired a right-footed shot into the back of the net to force penalty kicks.

In the shootout, FC Tulsa missed its opening two attempts before Arthur Rogers and Jamie Webber each converted. One Knoxville SC, however, converted all four of its attempts, with Dani Fernandez sealing the win.

Goals:

2' TUL - T. Calheira (Assist: B. Diallo)

34' KNX - M. Gøling (Assist: S. Zarokóstas)

PK: KNX - K. Tekiela

PK: KNX - C. Johnson

PK: TUL - A. Rogers

PK: KNX - A. Caputo

PK: TUL - J. Webber

PK: KNX - D. Fernandez

Cards:

28' TUL - B. Diallo

70' TUL - A. Cissoko

73' TUL - L. Batista

77' KNX - S. Zarokóstas

89' TUL - L. Batista

92' KNX - M. Doyle

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Harvey St Clair, Alexander Dalou, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukic

(Subs Used: Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Lucas Stauffer, Edwin Laszo, Al Hassan Toure)

KNX: Sean Lewis, Stuart Ritchie, Scott McLeod, Jordan Skelton, Jaheim Brown, Mikkel Gøling, Abel Caputo, Sivert Haugli, Mark Doyle, Babacar Diene, Stávros Zarokóstas

(Subs Used: Kempes Tekiela, Callum Johnson, Dani Fernandez)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.