Stoppage Time Goal Lifts Loudoun United FC over Lexington SC in Jägermeister Cup Opener

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, KY (April 26th, 2025) - Loudoun United Football Club secure all three points in the first-round USL Jägermeister Cup matchup in a 1-0 win against Lexington SC following a 96th-minute stoppage time winner from Joshua Erlandson.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club defeat USL Championship newcomers Lexington SC in a 1-0 thriller at Lexington SC Stadium. This was Loudoun United's first ever USL Jägermeister Cup match, with the league adding USLC clubs into the Cup this season. The first half saw scoring opportunities from both sides. The Red-and-White recorded six total shots, three on target, in the first half of play, but acrobatic saves from Lexington goalkeeper Logan Ketterer kept Loudoun's attackers off the score sheet. Loudoun's Yanis Leerman and Tommy McCabe had the team's best chances to score in the first half. Lexington, while not recording a shot on target in the first 45 minutes, had a couple of scoring chances of their own inside the 18-yard box but did not convert. The back-and-forth first half would end in a 0-0 draw.

The second half of the game began the same way as the first, with possession and scoring opportunities being split between the two clubs. Hugo Fauroux stepped up big time for the Red-and-White, making two second-half saves that kept Loudoun in the fight. As full-time approached, both sides made their substitutions and prepared for a penalty shootout following stoppage time. However, one sub in particular, Loudoun's Joshua Erlandson, entered the match in the 90+1 minute of play and had something else in mind. After a late foul by Lexington in their own defensive third, Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura placed a free kick into the box that found the head of Erlandson which found the back of the Lexington net in the 90+6 minute of play. The match-winner in stoppage time was the first of Joshua Erlandson's professional career. Loudoun United Football Club would win the match 1-0, securing all three points in their first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup victory.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Ryan Martin on the club's first USL Jägermeister Cup victory:

"Proud of the guys for sticking through it to the very end. We knew this would be a tough challenge, but our lifters got us the result we wanted. I am happy for Josh (Erlandson) on getting that goal, it was a really cool moment for him. Now it's all about sticking to our process, and now our attention is on Las Vegas next week. "

Tommy McCabe on securing another road win:

"This was a great moment for team morale and it shows are togetherness as a unit and a group. To get a win the way we did on the road, it feels great, now we keep it rolling."

Notes

Joshua Erlandson scored the first goal of his professional career.

Garrison Tubbs made his debut for Loudoun United Football Club, being the 150th player in club history.

Loudoun United resumes league play next weekend on the road at Las Vegas Lights.

