Panayotou Shines in Debut, Powers Hartford to 2-0 Win

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, CT - Signed on loan on Thursday this week, Jack Panayotou made his presence felt on Saturday afternoon scoring a brace in his debut match and leading Hartford Athletic to a 2-0 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine in the first USL Jägermeister Cup of the season. Panayotou becomes the first player in club history to score twice in his debut. The win moves Hartford to the top of Group 4.

Panayotou did a great job of being in the right place at the right time for both of his goals. The first, in the 41st minute, came as he was streaking down the right side of the field. Samuel Careaga played a beautiful ball to the New England Revolution loanee as the referee signaled to play on while Addie Obalola was fouled and Panayotou did the rest, beating the keeper one-on-one to open the scoring for Hartford.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead into the half and held it with a couple of good defensive plays early in the second half. In the 64th minute, Panayotou broke through again, this time finding himself on the end of an Emmanuel Samadia cross and batting it past an on-rushing goalkeeper for his second goal of the game. It's the second win in a row for the Boys in Green after defeating Birmingham Legion 1-0 last weekend at Trinity Health Stadium.

Hartford Athletic return to action next weekend as USL Championship play resumes. They'll take on Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium at 5 PM on Saturday, May 3rd.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD PORTLAND

Shots 10 15

Shots On Target 3 4

Corners 4 8

Fouls 15 14

Offsides 2 0

Possession 48.4% 51.6%

Passing Accuracy 80.9% 83.9%

Saves 4 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD PORTLAND

41 ¬Â² - Jack Panayotou (Samuel Careaga)

64 ¬Â² - Panayotou

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD PORTLAND

45+1 ¬Â² - Jack Panayotou (Yellow) 29 ¬Â² - Shandon Wright (Yellow)

68 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Yellow) 47 ¬Â² - Patrick Langlois (Yellow)

72 ¬Â² - Panayotou (Second Yellow)

72 ¬Â² - Hartford Bench (Yellow)

74 ¬Â² - Samuel Careaga (Yellow)

84 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD PORTLAND

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Hunter Morse

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 3 (DF) Nathan Messer

30 (DF) Arturo Diz Pe (TJ Presthus, 45 ¬Â²) 66 (DF) Kemali Green

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 7 (DF) Sean Vinberg

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 19 (DF) Shandon Wright (Colby Quiñonez, 45 ¬Â²)

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 10 (MF) Ollie Wright (Michael Reilly, 89 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 6 (MF) Patrick Langlois (C)

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga 5 (MF) Mikey Lopez (Michael Poon-Angeron, 61 ¬Â²)

16 (MF) Jack Panayotou 22 (MF) Walter Varela (Azaad Liadi, 61 ¬Â²)

81 (FW) Adewale Obalola (Michee Ngalina, 63 ¬Â²) 14 (FW) Titus Washington

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng (Kyle Edwards, 90+3 ¬Â²) 77 (FW) Masashi Wada (Nathaniel James, 80 ¬Â²)

