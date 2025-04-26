Alex Pozo Named as USL Academy Head Coach; George Valenzuela to Serve as U20 Assistant Coach

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer has promoted Alex Pozo to be the head coach of the U20 USL Academy team. George Valenzuela will serve as an assistant coach for the squad and handle Academy registration.

"Our U20 USL Academy team is a fully funded entity meaning we have a lot of responsibility to guide the players with full commitment, high-level knowledge and competitiveness," Academy and Youth Soccer Director Ivan Militar said. "These values are all within Alex and George. They both understand the expectations and the developmental process this project needs."

Pozo, who will continue to serve as Youth Soccer's college recruitment coordinator, has been with the club since February 2023. He has previously coached the U17 team and served as an assistant for the U20 Academy squad. Across his 14 years of youth soccer experience, he has helped players to navigate and take their game to the next level.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to coach the USL Academy squad and contribute to growth and success on and off the field," Pozo said. "My experience in coaching for elite youth academies over the last 14 years and passion for teaching the beautiful game make me confident that we will continue developing their individual skills and fostering a positive team environment."

Valenzuela, an El Paso native and former collegiate soccer player, has worked with the U14 team and served as the Academy registrar since September 2024. He is currently working toward his first U.S. Soccer coaching license.

"It fills me with a lot of pride and joy to join the club as the U20 Academy Assistant," Valenzuela said. "There is a lot of top talent, not only in El Paso, but all the Borderland, and Locomotive Youth Soccer is proving to be a great pathway for these aspiring athletes. My experience playing and coaching with previous academies and at the college level give me the confidence to help continue to propel this club to greater heights."

Pozo and Valenzuela hope to continue the progression of the top Academy side and lead the team to new heights.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2025

Alex Pozo Named as USL Academy Head Coach; George Valenzuela to Serve as U20 Assistant Coach - El Paso Locomotive FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.