El Paso Locomotive FC Renews Strategic Partnership with Net World Sports

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today the renewal of its partnership with Net World Sports, a leading global sports equipment provider. This renewal marks the continuation of a strong and mutually beneficial relationship that has supported the club's training, performance, and community outreach efforts.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Net World Sports has played a key role in enhancing the club's operational and training infrastructure. With its comprehensive range of professional-grade equipment-from FORZA soccer goals to training gear and pitch essentials-Net World Sports has empowered Locomotive FC to maintain elite-level preparation and performance standards.

We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Net World Sports, Locomotive marketing coordinator Frida Ruiz said. Their support has been vital in helping us deliver a top-tier experience for our players and fans alike. We look forward to continuing this journey together as we build toward even greater success on and off the pitch.

The renewed agreement will see Net World Sports continue to supply state-of-the-art training equipment for both the first team and youth development programs, ensuring players at all levels benefit from the best tools in the game.

El Paso Locomotive FC exemplifies ambition, community spirit, and professionalism-values that align perfectly with our own, NWS sales manager Sam Williams said. We're excited to continue supporting their mission and can't wait to see what this next chapter brings.

This partnership highlights Net World Sports' ongoing commitment to supporting soccer at all levels, from grassroots to the professional game, and underscores El Paso Locomotive FC's dedication to aligning with industry leaders to enhance every aspect of the club's operations.

For more information about Net World Sports, visit www.networldsports.com.

