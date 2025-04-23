Detroit City Football Club Signs Rhys Williams to Contract Extension, Keeping him in the Rouge and Gold Through 2026

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City Football Club defender Rhys Williams

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that defender Rhys Williams (Legacy No. 185) has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2026 season. Williams has made seven appearances this season and has been a mainstay in the Detroit City FC squad since joining the club ahead of the 2022 season.

Williams sits 7th all-time in appearances for Detroit City FC with 113, dating back to his debut on March 12, 2022, on the road to San Antonio FC in Le Rouge's first match in the USL Championship. He also sits tied for 8th all-time in assists for the club. Williams has scored three goals for the club, all three coming in the 2024 season.

Before joining Detroit City FC, Williams had stints at Stumptown AC, South Georgia Tormenta, Lansing Ignite, Real Monarchs, and New York Cosmos B after playing collegiately at Columbia University between 2013 and 2016.

Detroit City FC is back at historic Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, April 26, for the club's debut in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, facing off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the first match of the Group Stage in Group 4. Tickets for Saturday's match are available here.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

