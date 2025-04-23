Loudoun United Football Club Appoint Steven Birnbaum as General Manager

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club has appointed former D.C. United captain and 11-year MLS professional Steven Birnbaum as the club's General Manager.

As the General Manager of Loudoun United Football Club, Steven Birnbaum will play a pivotal role in shaping the club's overall direction for years to come. Birnbaum will oversee all soccer operations, manage the technical staff, coordinate recruitment and transfers, and work closely with ownership to execute the club's short-term and long-term visions.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead this club as its General Manager. Being a former professional player myself, I am here to cultivate a winning culture both on and off the pitch, said General Manager, Steven Birnbaum." "I am bringing in a fresh perspective and mindset to the front office that will help shape the future of this club for years to come."

"Steven is exactly what Loudoun United needed. He is player-first, understands the locker room, sees the game the way we do, and addresses issues from a player's perspective, said President of Loudoun United FC, Niko Eckart." "He also already has a strong relationship with our head coach, Ryan, as they have known each other for several years. This is not a stranger coming in and taking over. We are excited for this new chapter and the future of Loudoun United."

Birnbaum recorded 262 MLS appearances over 11 seasons with D.C. United, tallying 13 goals, seven assists, 488 interceptions, and 1,216 clearances for the Black-and-Red. Debuting for the Black-and-Red back in June of 2014, Birnbaum would be a finalist for the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year award, solidifying himself as a staple of the D.C. United backline for years to come.

Birnbaum represented his nation as well, earning a spot on the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) and making his debut in 2015 as a starter in an international friendly against Chile. He was also named to Jürgen Klinsmann's squad for Copa America Centenario and World Cup Qualifying squad in 2016. Birnbaum totaled 11 appearances for the USMNT, tallying one goal and one assist.

