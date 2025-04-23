Switchbacks Fall on the Road to San Antonio

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks in action

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle against San Antonio, but ended with a final score of 3-2.

Switchbacks started off the first half, leading the charge against San Antonio FC. In the 21', #13 Stevie Echevarria ran up the right side of the pitch right into the box. He swiftly kicked the ball into the middle, where #6 Matt Real sent it right past the goalkeeper.

Then in the 42', #17 Herbert Endeley carried the ball into the box, but was tapped slightly by a San Antonio defender. Luckily, Endeley recovered the ball in seconds and found an opportunity with #77 Justin Dhillon. After the quick pass, Dhillon hit it right into the net, giving the Switchbacks a 0-2 lead.

Going into the second half, the team held 52.4% possession of the ball and had a 72.1% passing accuracy rate. But then, San Antonio earned their first mark on the scoreboard at the 51'. #51 Jorge Hernandez made it right outside the top of the 18, and sent the ball in.

The Switchbacks kept on fighting to stay in the lead, but then in the 56', defender #6 Matt Real got a red card, due to a foul, making the Switchbacks play down a man for the rest of the match.

Then, San Antonio scored only a few minutes after the red card was given out. In the 58', Hernandez took the right corner kick, and sent the ball right above #6 Mohamed Omar, who headed it in, equalizing the score to 2-2.

The final goal of the night happened in the 64' from San Antonio player #11 Alex Greive. From another corner kick, the ball was crossed over, and San Antonio went in again for the header but was blocked by #14 Duke Lacroix. San Antonio player #18 Almir Soto, gained possession and passed it over to Greive, who tapped it in.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Abraham Romero (3) SA: Richard Sanchez (1)

Goals: COS: Real (21') (A: Echevarria), Dhillon (42') (A:Endeley); SA: Hernandez (51') (A:Crognale), Omar (58') (A: Hernandez), Greive (64') (Soto)

YC: COS: Micaletto (3'), Chambers (75'), Rocha (88'), Tejada (90+2') RC: Real (56'); SA: Berron (48'), Medranda (71'), Diogo Pacheco (87')

