Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Major Milestone: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez is setting in on his 150th USL Championship regular season appearances, entering Wednesday's match at 149. The 24-year-old leads the USL with 19 chances created and 53 crosses.

Hot Streak: SAFC has scored in its last 12 USL Championship matches, its longest run of games with a goal since a 15-match streak from September 2022 to April 2023. SAFC is tied for fifth in the league in goals per match and sixth in average possession.

A Balanced Attack: Defender Alex Crognale scored San Antonio's opening goal last time out against Miami, becoming the seventh different scorer for SAFC so far this season. Jorge Hernandez and Luke Haakenson have both scored multiple goals for SAFC, with Hernandez leading the team with three.

USL Championship Match #7 - San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : CBS Sports Network

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-2-0 (12 pts; 3rd place in Western Conference)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 1-2-3 (6 pts; 11th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series : SAFC leads the all-time series 13-3-6, winning the last match-up 2-1 on the road in October 2024. Colorado Springs has not defeated San Antonio since March 2019.

