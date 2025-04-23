Home Match against Indy Eleven Rescheduled to September 3rd

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Hartford Athletic match against Indy Eleven which was postponed has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 3rd at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:30 PM. All tickets for the April 12th match will be valid for the rescheduled date and this match will still be a $2 Beer $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Modelo. If you have any questions about your tickets, please visit hartfordathletic.com/tickets or contact us at tickets@hartfordathletic.com.

