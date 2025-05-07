Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club's Head Coach Ryan Martin has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for April. Martin led the Red-and-White to the best start in club history, winning three consecutive league matches during the month and securing the club's first victory in its inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup appearance. Under his leadership, Loudoun United FC currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with 18 points, the highest total of any USL Championship club thus far. This marks the first time in club history that both Loudoun United and Coach Martin have received the Coach of the Month honor.

Head Coach Ryan Martin on winning his first Coach of the Month award:

"With the number of quality coaches in this league during my time here, it's a huge honor, and I'm humbled to be in such tremendous company. I'm incredibly proud of our staff and players for pulling off a month like that. Their hard work and commitment made this possible. To me, this award is for all of us, and I'm incredibly humbled to accept it."

Loudoun United FC General Manager Steven Birnbaum on Coach Martin:

"Coach Martin has this team and staff performing at a very high level this season, and this award is well deserved. What he's accomplished so far, the best start in club history, sitting at the top of the table, and more, is something we're all proud of. I'm looking forward to continued success from him and the group throughout the rest of the season."

This season has been one of many firsts for Loudoun United Football Club. In addition to the club's best start, the Red-and-White have claimed road wins over Birmingham Legion and North Carolina for the first time, celebrated the youngest-ever USL Player of the Month in Abdellatif Aboukoura (March), and now earned their first Coach of the Month honor.

Loudoun United finished April with a league-best 12 points, a +5-goal differential, and four wins. Coach Ryan Martin secured the award with 80 percent of the vote.

The USL Championship Coach of the Month award is determined by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group contributing 50 percent of the overall vote.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.