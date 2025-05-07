Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April
May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club's Head Coach Ryan Martin has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for April. Martin led the Red-and-White to the best start in club history, winning three consecutive league matches during the month and securing the club's first victory in its inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup appearance. Under his leadership, Loudoun United FC currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with 18 points, the highest total of any USL Championship club thus far. This marks the first time in club history that both Loudoun United and Coach Martin have received the Coach of the Month honor.
Head Coach Ryan Martin on winning his first Coach of the Month award:
"With the number of quality coaches in this league during my time here, it's a huge honor, and I'm humbled to be in such tremendous company. I'm incredibly proud of our staff and players for pulling off a month like that. Their hard work and commitment made this possible. To me, this award is for all of us, and I'm incredibly humbled to accept it."
Loudoun United FC General Manager Steven Birnbaum on Coach Martin:
"Coach Martin has this team and staff performing at a very high level this season, and this award is well deserved. What he's accomplished so far, the best start in club history, sitting at the top of the table, and more, is something we're all proud of. I'm looking forward to continued success from him and the group throughout the rest of the season."
This season has been one of many firsts for Loudoun United Football Club. In addition to the club's best start, the Red-and-White have claimed road wins over Birmingham Legion and North Carolina for the first time, celebrated the youngest-ever USL Player of the Month in Abdellatif Aboukoura (March), and now earned their first Coach of the Month honor.
Loudoun United finished April with a league-best 12 points, a +5-goal differential, and four wins. Coach Ryan Martin secured the award with 80 percent of the vote.
The USL Championship Coach of the Month award is determined by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group contributing 50 percent of the overall vote.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Heartbreaker at Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Exit Open Cup in Defeat to Orlando - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Bows out of U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Loss to New England Revolution - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Heads Hounds to Win over MLS Foe - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Unbeaten Run Ends as Minnesota United Takes Open Cup Win - Louisville City FC
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April - Loudoun United FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Head to Capital City for U.S. Open Cup Clash - El Paso Locomotive FC
- United Soccer League Announces Raw Stadia as Official Player Surface Interaction Technology Partner - USL
- Switchbacks Fall to New York Red Bulls 4-1 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April
- Las Vegas Lights FC Prove Tough Hosts for Loudoun United FC
- D.C. United Recalls Defender Garrison Tubbs from Loudoun United FC
- Stoppage Time Goal Lifts Loudoun United FC over Lexington SC in Jägermeister Cup Opener
- D.C. United Loans Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC