United Soccer League Announces Raw Stadia as Official Player Surface Interaction Technology Partner

TAMPA, Fla. & HASSELT, Belgium - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a multi-year partnership with Raw Stadia as the Official Field and Player Performance Optimization Partner of the USL.

Raw Stadia is a leading expert in playing-surface interaction, providing USL clubs with advanced technology to measure and optimize surface conditions for enhanced player performance and reduced injury risk. Raw Stadia delivers instant feedback on the surfaces teams play on, offering actionable insights to improve training, match performance, and long-term player and surface health. By analyzing multiple surface conditions, Raw Stadia provides guidance on surface variability, optimal training loads, specialised surface conditions for rehabilitation and boot choice recommendations tailored to specific playing surfaces.

Through its innovative solutions, Raw Stadia will help USL teams enhance their playing surfaces, reduce injury risks and optimize player performance across the USL Super League, USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, USL W League, USL Academy and USL Youth. Raw Stadia's technology ensures that every USL field maintains the highest standards of safety and consistency. By providing real-time data and actionable insights, Raw Stadia empowers performance teams to make informed decisions based on surface conditions for both safety and performance.

"At the USL, we're committed to raising the bar across every aspect of the game - and that starts from the ground up," said Josh Keller, the USL's Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Partnerships. "Our partnership with Raw Stadia underscores our dedication to providing the highest-quality playing surfaces for our athletes, while equipping grounds crews and training staff with cutting-edge tools to optimize pitch performance. This collaboration reflects our long-term vision for excellence in player development, match quality and club operations across all levels of our league system."

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with the United Soccer League," said Tristan Selis, Raw Stadia's Chief Commercial Officer. "This collaboration provides a great chance to elevate field performance, enhancing player performance for every team in the league. The USL is committed to supporting its members in every possible way, and we're proud to join them on this journey."

As an all-in-one platform that optimizes playing surfaces to boost athlete performance and reduce injury risk, Raw Stadia delivers real-time insights on traction, hardness and consistency to help clubs adjust training loads, rehab protocols and cleat selection. Grounds crews will benefit from tools that enhance pitch quality and sustainability, with data-driven guidance on water, energy and fertiliser use, in addition to maintenance tracking and weather forecasting. Trusted by top clubs and federations worldwide, Raw Stadia combines advanced surface monitoring with tailored support to create ideal, high-performing environments.

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

