Detroit City FC Back in USL Jägermeister Cup Action on Saturday, on the Road to Portland Hearts of Pine of USL League One

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Fans cheer on Detroit City FC

Portland, Maine - Detroit City Football Club returns to USL Jägermeister Cup action this Saturday as they travel to Maine to face off against USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine. Kickoff from Fitzpatrick Stadium is set for 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ as well as broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match off a 3-1 defeat to Charleston Battery on Saturday afternoon. It was a brilliant start for Detroit, as Jay Chapman opened his Detroit City account with a goal in the second minute, but Detroit struggled to get anything going after that. A Cal Jennings first-half brace would see the visitors up 2-1 going into the half, and Juan Torres sealed the game with a goal in the 57th minute.

Last time out in the Jägermeister Cup, Detroit City walked away with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Darren Smith saved the day for DCFC in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, heading the Ben Morris cross into the bottom corner of the net, giving Le Rouge its first three points of the competition's group stage.

Portland Hearts of Pine enter this match on a four-match unbeaten streak in league play. In its inaugural season, Portland currently sits in 11th place in USL League One with one win, five draws, and one loss.

Last weekend, Portland traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to face off against Forward Madison FC in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw, resulting in shared points. After going down 1-0 seven minutes into the game, Portland fought back to level in the 35th minute off a Nathan Messer from outside the box.

Portland's first match in the Jägermeister Cup came against Hartford Athletic, where the Connecticut club walked away with a 2-0 victory. Jack Panayotou would score the two goals for Hartford before being sent off with a red card in the 72nd minute.

As things stand in Group 4 of the Jägermeister Cup, Rhode Island FC sits in first, Hartford claims second, and Detroit City sits in third. Those three all have three points each, but with goals scored being the tiebreaker, both Rhode Island and Hartford find themselves above Detroit. Westchester SC sits fourth, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in fifth, and Portland Hearts of Pine in sixth.

Le Rouge continues on the road next weekend when they travel to Pennsylvania to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium Saturday, June 21st, to take on The Miami FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

