Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. UD Las Palmas 5/31/25

Feeling Friendly: San Antonio FC meets "Los Amarillos" for its first international friendly of the season. The match marks the first-ever visit from a Spanish side, as Las Palmas just wrapped up the 2024-25 season in La Liga, Spain's top division. San Antonio and Las Palmas announced an international partnership last August as the two cities celebrate the 50-year anniversary of their sister city agreement.

Set the Tempo: SAFC is tied for fourth in the Western Conference in goals per match, having scored 15. San Antonio has outshot its competition in seven of its first 11 matches and ranks second in the league with 140 shots this season.

He Does it All: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez has already put up impressive numbers for SAFC early in the season. The 25-year-old, most commonly known for his assisting capabilities, currently leads San Antonio with six goals this season, tied for fifth in the league. A 2024 finalist for USL Player of the Year, the maestro also leads the league with 88 crosses and 26 chances created this year.

International Friendly - San Antonio FC vs. UD Las Palmas

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

San Antonio FC: 5-4-2 (17 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

UD Las Palmas: 8-22-8 (32 pts; 19th in La Liga)

